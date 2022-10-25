Read full article on original website
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New Prison
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 Billion
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San Francisco
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with Cruise
calbears.com
Bears Head To PNW For Latest Challenge
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) faces its first rematches of the season this weekend, flying to Seattle for a showdown against No. 19 Washington on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT followed by a trip to Pullman, Wash., to meet Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m. The former match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.
calbears.com
Cal Set For Conference Championships
BERKELEY – California men's and women's cross country teams commence their championship season campaigns at the Pac-12 Championships on Friday. The women's 6,000-meter race will kick things off at 8:40 a.m., and at 9:40 a.m., the men will compete in the 8,000-meter race. The meet is located at the Agricultural Operations Course on the campus of UC Riverside, a familiar setting for the Bears as they ran the same course earlier this season at the UCR Invitational. Both races will be aired live on the Pac-12 Network for fans to tune in.
fishduck.com
Oregon is the Pac-12’s Standard Bearer, Not the LA Schools
This year there has been plenty of fanfare around the LA schools, especially with their imminent departure from the Pac-12 in 2024. This season it indeed feels like the LA schools are playing at a much higher level than they have in years. Lincoln Riley has given new life to...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
fishduck.com
Is Lanning’s New Game-Plan…Chip Kelly 2.0?
Oregon just beat the master, and his offense. How can you say the Ducks are CK 2.0? This is a natural question, and I would even suggest that this short article will make a few of you angry at what I am going to suggest. I believe the new Dan...
247Sports
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
calbears.com
Cal Hosts No. 1 UW, Oregon State
BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns home to host No. 1 Washington and Oregon State in a pair of Pac-12 Conference games on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. The 3-6-5 (1-4-2 Pac-12) Golden Bears take on the 12-0-2 Huskies (4-0-1 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. on Thursday and face the Beavers (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12 as of Oct. 25) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Oregon QB commit Dante Moore draws rave pro comps from Preps to Pros crew
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
calbears.com
Cal Duo Competing At Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
CHONBURI, Thailand – California men's golf juniors Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng will compete in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club. Du and Zheng are two of multiple past, current or future NCAA golfers competing in the premier event. The Asia-Pacific Amateur...
calbears.com
Bridget Ballard To Join Cal As Lacrosse Assistant Coach
BERKELEY – Bridget Ballard has been named an assistant coach with the Cal lacrosse program, head coach Jennifer Wong announced Wednesday. Ballard will be in her first campaign as a collegiate coach in 2023 after previously working as a club coach for Building Blocks Lacrosse. She also served as an assistant coach for one season at Chatham High School, where she helped lead her alma mater to the 2017 New Jersey state finals after being a two-time US Lacrosse All-American as a prep.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
opb.org
Rain brings reprieve for firefighters in Oregon and Washington
Now that rain has moved into the Northwest, crews are getting a better handle on wildfires burning in the region. Jerry McAdams, a spokesperson for crews at the Cedar Creek Fire, said the rain over the last few days has given them a bit of a reprieve, as the acreage of the fire has not increased since Friday.
Eagles Extend ‘Hotel California’ Tour With Five More Dates
Eagles are adding five more 2023 dates to their extended tour in celebration of Hotel California, which began back in 2019. Shows are now scheduled in Portland, Ore., Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and San Jose, Calif. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will once again be joined by special guest Vince Gill. They're playing the 1976 LP in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir and then returning for another full set featuring the band's greatest hits.
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
