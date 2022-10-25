“Gal, Dwayne, and I are pretty lucky we have that,” – When Ryan Reynolds Revealed the Reason Behind the Massive Success of ‘Red Notice’

To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.

