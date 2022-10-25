“Gal, Dwayne, and I are pretty lucky we have that,” – When Ryan Reynolds Revealed the Reason Behind the Massive Success of ‘Red Notice’

Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
netflixjunkie.com
“I don’t have anyone dictating me” – When Ryan Reynolds Spilled the Secret to His Incredible Sense of Humor
Whether on or off screen, Ryan Reynolds never needed a script to be funny because this is the most efficient characteristic of his personality. The Canadian-born actor just manages to be hysterical and sarcastic at the perfect moment. From making fans laugh on the internet to volunteering for social causes, he is a fan-favorite star. His comical side is particularly adored because no matter what, the banters always work on people.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has landed a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 55% as its first reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
netflixjunkie.com
A List of Every Fairytale Hallmark Movie That Royal Meghan Markle Starred In
Meghan Markle actually starred in Hallmark movies before becoming a Royal. The actress is most known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits alongside Gabriel Macht. However, she had to take an exit from her career and have a long pause since entering the British Royal family.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Nickname For Deadpool 3, And You Know Ryan Reynolds Will Hate It
Hugh Jackman revealed the alternate title he's given Deadpool 3, and it's sure to irk Ryan Reynolds.
digitalspy.com
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman sends Wolverine-themed message to Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman has sent his co-star Ryan Reynolds a Wolverine-themed birthday message, ahead of the pair's collaboration in Deadpool 3. In the clip shared to his Twitter account, Jackman is seen humming the 'Happy Birthday' tune while holding a cupcake and sat in front of several pictures of Reynolds. Turning...
