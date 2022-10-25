ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Gal, Dwayne, and I are pretty lucky we have that,” – When Ryan Reynolds Revealed the Reason Behind the Massive Success of ‘Red Notice’

By Sakshi Jain
netflixjunkie.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Complex

Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In

After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
netflixjunkie.com

“I don’t have anyone dictating me” – When Ryan Reynolds Spilled the Secret to His Incredible Sense of Humor

Whether on or off screen, Ryan Reynolds never needed a script to be funny because this is the most efficient characteristic of his personality. The Canadian-born actor just manages to be hysterical and sarcastic at the perfect moment. From making fans laugh on the internet to volunteering for social causes, he is a fan-favorite star. His comical side is particularly adored because no matter what, the banters always work on people.
netflixjunkie.com

A List of Every Fairytale Hallmark Movie That Royal Meghan Markle Starred In

Meghan Markle actually starred in Hallmark movies before becoming a Royal. The actress is most known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits alongside Gabriel Macht. However, she had to take an exit from her career and have a long pause since entering the British Royal family.
ComicBook

Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie

Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Collider

'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU

To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
digitalspy.com

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman sends Wolverine-themed message to Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has sent his co-star Ryan Reynolds a Wolverine-themed birthday message, ahead of the pair's collaboration in Deadpool 3. In the clip shared to his Twitter account, Jackman is seen humming the 'Happy Birthday' tune while holding a cupcake and sat in front of several pictures of Reynolds. Turning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy