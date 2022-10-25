Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday signed former North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad.
Seahawks hosted 3 free agent defensive backs on Tuesday
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a few free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Tuesday. Here’s a review of who came in. Fields (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a rookie from Texas Tech, where he posted four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 53 games. After going undrafted he signed with the Saints and appeared in two games with them earlier this season. He’s played 26 snaps total, all on special teams.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Dolphins sign DB Jamal Perry, WR Calvin Jackson to practice squad
The Dolphins have signed defensive back Jamal Perry and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and also placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104...
NBC Sports
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 7 scores
Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-5) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and lost to the Cowboys this past weekend 24-6. Jared Goff will look to get the offense back on track this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
2023 NFL Draft Prospects: Five Players Rising After Week 8
Here are five of the top players in college football, including the star of the show for Tennessee’s roaring offense.
2023 NFL draft: Giants have nine picks after Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The trade currently gives the Giants nine picks in next year’s draft. Before the trade, Big Blue had...
Report: Broncos LG Dalton Risner 'Available for the Right Price'
The fourth-year lineman is purportedly on the trade block.
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers have announced two roster moves.
Yardbarker
Will the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver?
The Cowboys have already made a trade for impact defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. It appears they may not be done yet. The question is now “Could the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver? This should come as no surprise as the team has lacked production from the wide receiver position this season.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Scouting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top QB prospects
There are plenty of reasons to explain why, over the past five years, an unprecedented number of quarterbacks — 18 total — have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The importance of the position has never been greater. With more sophisticated high schools, passing...
Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration
Pete Maravich was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. The post Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
