Seahawks hosted 3 free agent defensive backs on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a few free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Tuesday. Here’s a review of who came in. Fields (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a rookie from Texas Tech, where he posted four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 53 games. After going undrafted he signed with the Saints and appeared in two games with them earlier this season. He’s played 26 snaps total, all on special teams.
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job

The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104...
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 7 scores

Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-5) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and lost to the Cowboys this past weekend 24-6. Jared Goff will look to get the offense back on track this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount

Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
Will the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver?

The Cowboys have already made a trade for impact defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. It appears they may not be done yet. The question is now “Could the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver? This should come as no surprise as the team has lacked production from the wide receiver position this season.

