PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO
@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday night's #PASenateDebate was the one and only debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. He notes that the debate revealed interesting things about both candidates. Watch live: www.newsnationnow.com/joinus. PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO. .@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday...
Stirewalt: Debate was hard to watch | Pennsylvania Senate Debate
NewsNation political editor @ChrisStirewalt gives his thoughts on the #PASenateDebate: "My heart really went out to John Fetterman. …This is going to cause real hardship for his candidacy." Stirewalt: Debate was hard to watch | Pennsylvania Senate …. NewsNation political editor @ChrisStirewalt gives his thoughts on the #PASenateDebate: "My...
Fetterman holds 2-point lead over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race: poll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman currently holds a 2-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s key Senate race, according to a new CBS News-You Gov poll. The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next...
Oz on Fetterman Raising Taxes
Oz on Fetterman Raising Taxes
Biden receives latest COVID shot
Health and government officials are reminding people that the COVID-19 virus is still making people sick.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate aftermath
