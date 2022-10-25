ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mike Mouton, WR, Waldorf University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge of the game, on the field IQ, ability to get open, break down defense’s, routes running ability, and great hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Siriman Bagayogo, DB, University of Guelph

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The confidence of my own ability, my football IQ and my experiences of playing boundary corner my whole university carrier, and my capacity for adaptation. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 7 scores

Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-5) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and lost to the Cowboys this past weekend 24-6. Jared Goff will look to get the offense back on track this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New York Giants. Metcalf participated in Seattle's morning walkthrough, but was unable to take part in practice. According to Pete Carroll, Metcalf is "feeling a little better". Metcalf is not expected to do much in practice on Thursday either and is considered week-to-week.
