Johnathan Hankins, not ‘Deion Sanders,’ acquired to bolster Dallas Cowboys defense
The Cowboys needed to shore up their 20th ranked run defense, which gives up 4.4 yards per carry, for a possible stretch run for the playoffs.
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Seahawks Cut 2 Players From Practice Squad
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mike Mouton, WR, Waldorf University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge of the game, on the field IQ, ability to get open, break down defense’s, routes running ability, and great hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Siriman Bagayogo, DB, University of Guelph
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The confidence of my own ability, my football IQ and my experiences of playing boundary corner my whole university carrier, and my capacity for adaptation. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview: CJ Marable, RB, Birmingham Stallions
This year the 77th Annual Hula Bowl will kick off in Orlando, Florida at the UCF Bounce House on January 14th. NFL Draft Diamonds teamed up with the Hula Bowl to be the official scouting staff for the game last year and there was a ton of success. Over 36...
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 7 scores
Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-5) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and lost to the Cowboys this past weekend 24-6. Jared Goff will look to get the offense back on track this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New York Giants. Metcalf participated in Seattle's morning walkthrough, but was unable to take part in practice. According to Pete Carroll, Metcalf is "feeling a little better". Metcalf is not expected to do much in practice on Thursday either and is considered week-to-week.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
2023 NFL draft: Giants have nine picks after Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The trade currently gives the Giants nine picks in next year’s draft. Before the trade, Big Blue had...
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers have announced two roster moves.
2023 NFL Draft: Scouting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top QB prospects
There are plenty of reasons to explain why, over the past five years, an unprecedented number of quarterbacks — 18 total — have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The importance of the position has never been greater. With more sophisticated high schools, passing...
Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration
Pete Maravich was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. The post Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
