Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
Gov. Abbott encourages residents to ‘keep Texas red’ at campaign stop in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday to encourage residents to get out the vote and “keep Texas red, up and down the ballot.” He spoke at the Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse on Old Jacksonville Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sen. Bryan Hughes and Rep. Cole Hefner were both […]
Mike Collier asks Texas broadcasters to remove Dan Patrick’s recent ad
Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for Texas lieutenant governor, sent out a cease-and-desist letter to major news broadcast stations on Tuesday, asking them to stop airing a "false and misleading advertisement" from his opponent's campaign.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
False Greg Abbott quote published by major publication on social media
With less than two weeks until the November midterm election when Texans will choose the next Governor, many Texans are turning to social media for the latest updates. Many would have been surprised to see a Tweet from the official New York Post account today with a quote said to be from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
Haunting 'side effect' ad targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows Uvalde gunman shooting inside school
The mysterious group behind the ad, No It Couldn't LLC, is reportedly based in Delaware.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
Greg Abbott’s power grab: Republican overrides officials — and judges — to push Texas further right
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica's Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published. Also, sign up for The Brief,...
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas
Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
