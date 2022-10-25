Arizona ranks 9th in nation for catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm auto part claims

The Richland County commissioners have approved the annexation into the City of Mansfield of a one-acre parcel of land on the east side of Possum Run Road across from the Washington Township Hall for a new business that could be up and running sometime next year. The request was made by current owners David and Darlene Smith, who are hoping to sell the property as the site for a planned car wash. Trent Walter, a managing member of...

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO