Arizona ranks 9th in nation for catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm auto part claims

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, a U.S. judge has ruled
Law enforcement has been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near.
Carlsbad plans to install baby surrender box with $10K state grant
City of Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Richard Lopez said a $10,000 grant from the State of New Mexico will help establish an infant safe surrender program in the City of Carlsbad. “If you save one child it’s worth its weight in gold,” he said. ...
New car wash planned on Possum Run Road
The Richland County commissioners have approved the annexation into the City of Mansfield of a one-acre parcel of land on the east side of Possum Run Road across from the Washington Township Hall for a new business that could be up and running sometime next year. The request was made by current owners David and Darlene Smith, who are hoping to sell the property as the site for a planned car wash. Trent Walter, a managing member of...
