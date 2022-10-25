ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona ranks 9th in nation for catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm auto part claims

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
Yahoo!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mansfield News Journal

New car wash planned on Possum Run Road

The Richland County commissioners have approved the annexation into the City of Mansfield of a one-acre parcel of land on the east side of Possum Run Road across from the Washington Township Hall for a new business that could be up and running sometime next year. The request was made by current owners David and Darlene Smith, who are hoping to sell the property as the site for a planned car wash. Trent Walter, a managing member of...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy