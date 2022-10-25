Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Top 10 M&A financial advisers in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 836 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $63.5bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Top 10 M&A legal and financial advisers in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 5,812 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $459.8bn were announced in the region during the period. Top legal advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Coutts operating profit rises to £139m in Q3 despite market volatility
Coutts, the private banking and wealth management arm of UK-based NatWest Group, has posted an operating profit of £139m in the third quarter of 2022. The figure represents an increase from £94m reported in the same period a year ago. The positive shift was driven by strong operating...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse Q3 loss plunges to $4bn; to slash 9,000 jobs
Credit Suisse has posted $4.07bn (CHF4.03bn) net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of $438.40m (CHF434m) a year ago. The drop was driven primarily by its Investment Bank’s poor performance owing to “higher volatility, widened credit spreads and muted primary issuance”.
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse elevates Nita Patel as chief compliance officer
Beleaguered Swiss private banking group Credit Suisse Group has appointed Nita Patel as its chief compliance officer, replacing Rafael Lopez Lorenzo. The appointment follows Lorenzo’s recent exit from the post citing family reasons. Patel will be part of the group’s Executive Board effective 1 November 2022. In her...
privatebankerinternational.com
Nuveen to buy majority stake in Arcmont Asset Management
American asset manager Nuveen has reached a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in private debt investment manager Arcmont Asset Management. The deal is expected to help Nuveen expand its base across Europe and add to its expertise in private capital space. Arcmont Asset Management will complement Churchill Asset...
privatebankerinternational.com
Amundi, CVC, TPG in fray to buy KBank’s asset management arm
Thailand-based Kasikornbank (KBank) has shortlisted bidders for a stake sale in its asset management business, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the development. French asset manager Amundi, buyout firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG are said to be among the shortlisted bidders. The firms in consultation with their financial advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Envestnet, FNZ to offer digital solution for wealth management advisors
Fintech firm Envestnet has collaborated with FNZ, a UK-based wealth platform, to support wealth management advisors across the US. Under the partnership, the two entities will integrate their platforms to offer end-to-end digital wealth management experience. The integration will enable account opening and funding in real time. The solution will...
privatebankerinternational.com
Aristotle acquires Pacific Life’s third-party credit asset management firm
Aristotle Capital Management has expanded its credit offering by acquiring Pacific Life Insurance Company’s third-party credit asset management firm, Pacific Asset Management (PAM). Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Life will get a minority stake in Aristotle, which specialises in equity and fixed income portfolio management for institutional...
