Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events
The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
News On 6
City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake
City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
Tulsa Parks to host Halloween events over next few days
TULSA, Okla. — Over the next few days, several Halloween events will take place at parks in Tulsa, according to a City of Tulsa press release and Tulsa Parks Facebook post. The release listed four events over the next few days. On Thursday, October 27, there will be a...
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces last weekend for the 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In is getting ready for its last showings of the season. 2022 marked the 76th season for the iconic theater, which included showings of new blockbusters and classic films like Top Gun. This weekend’s showings will feature “Halloween Kills,” “Black Adam,” “DC...
News On 6
Green Country Businesses Help Collect Diapers For Families In Need
Local families have a growing need for diapers, and the Green Country community is stepping up to help. Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa said it is on track to give families in need a record million diapers in 2022. Social service director, Jacky Escobedo, said there is a growing need...
News On 6
Neighbors Raise Money To Buy New Pump For Couple After 100 Days Without Water
A Bixby couple out of water for 100 days is finally getting help from neighbors. George and Brenda Shafer said their water stopped flowing three months ago and didn't come back. The home up on the hill near Bixhoma Lake was out of water for over three months so instead...
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Set To Close For The Season
Admiral Twin Drive-In theater in Tulsa will host its final weekend of screenings for the season before reopening in 2023. Owner Blake Smith says 2022 was a great year and that they look forward to reopening in the Spring. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville
Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home
The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe
--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Watch: Demand Project Discusses Tulsa 'Rally Cry' Event
The Justice Department estimates around 300,000 American kids are at-risk of becoming victims of human trafficking for sex. A Tulsa nonprofit, the Demand Project, is working to help rescue and restore the lives of those victims. On Wednesday, Kristin Weis joined the noon newscast to preview their annual Rally Cry...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash
A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
sapulpatimes.com
Musical House on Teel Road puts on Halloween show for fifth year in a row
The house at 16525 W. Teel Road looks a lot like the other houses in the area: two stories on a nice patch of land, set back from the street, and it’s still easy to see the Halloween decorations in the front yard. But when the sun goes down...
Comments / 0