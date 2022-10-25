ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

News On 6

Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events

The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake

City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Green Country Businesses Help Collect Diapers For Families In Need

Local families have a growing need for diapers, and the Green Country community is stepping up to help. Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa said it is on track to give families in need a record million diapers in 2022. Social service director, Jacky Escobedo, said there is a growing need...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville

Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe

--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Watch: Demand Project Discusses Tulsa 'Rally Cry' Event

The Justice Department estimates around 300,000 American kids are at-risk of becoming victims of human trafficking for sex. A Tulsa nonprofit, the Demand Project, is working to help rescue and restore the lives of those victims. On Wednesday, Kristin Weis joined the noon newscast to preview their annual Rally Cry...
TULSA, OK
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash

A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

