There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
sjvsun.com
Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment
Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow. See how your school compares.
The results — the most thorough look yet at the pandemic's toll on learning — left education officials and experts neither surprised nor hopeless.
KTLA.com
Which cities, counties have the cheapest gas in California?
California leads the nation for the highest gas prices, according to data from AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.77. California’s average for regular unleaded gas prices is $5.71, as of Wednesday. The state’s cities with the highest averages include San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Luis...
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Service providers who support California's homeless population experience high turnover, making it harder to maintain relationships that may convince someone to accept services or shelter.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
sjvsun.com
“We’re talking about human life”: Fresno’s Roman Catholic Bishop hits out against Calif.’s Prop. 1
The spiritual leader of the Central Valley’s Roman Catholic population is urging voters to oppose a state ballot measure that would protect abortion. Bishop Joseph Brennan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in north Fresno to speak out against Proposition 1. Proposition 1...
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
End Of Nationwide Federal Free Lunch Program Has Some States Scrambling
California saw this coming and made adjustments, but most states are only now considering legislation.
