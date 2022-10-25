ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment

Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA.com

Which cities, counties have the cheapest gas in California?

California leads the nation for the highest gas prices, according to data from AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.77. California’s average for regular unleaded gas prices is $5.71, as of Wednesday. The state’s cities with the highest averages include San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Luis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kazu.org

California's fight against climate change gets a little messy

Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California sends contradictory economic signals

When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]

