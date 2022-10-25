Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
kotatv.com
Wildfire breaks out in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire is burning in the Black Hills Saturday afternoon. The fire is about three miles southeast of Hill City in the Black Elk Wilderness near Palmer Gulch Trailhead. The Palmer Gulch Fire was estimated to be about 15 acres, according to the Great Plains...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KELOLAND TV
3 men charged in 2021 murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Pine Ridge, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a November 2021 murder at Pine Ridge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, are...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe continue search for missing man
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is asking for the public’s help to searching for a man who’s been missing for a week. Authorities say that Andre “Dre” Starr has been missing since October 17. He was last seen on a back road walking toward Oglala housing around 1:30 p.m. Starr was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and a black hat.
KELOLAND TV
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
KEVN
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three Pine Ridge men have pleaded not guilty in the beating death of Robert Lynn Jumping Eagle. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27; Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47; and Michael Red Cloud, 30; are accused of killing 45-year-old Jumping Eagle in November 2021. They face the possibility...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
newscenter1.tv
Football playoffs scores and highlights: Wall, Hot Springs, Harding County-Bison advance to semifinals
WALL, S.D. – The high school football playoffs continued on Thursday with the quarterfinals in all seven classes. In fact, 28 teams advanced to the semifinals including the Wall Eagles. Wall hosted the Bon Homme Cavaliers in the Class 9 ‘AA’ playoffs. Wall grabbed a 13-6 lead...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
