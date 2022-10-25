Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married
Grocery Store Joe is a Bachelor no more! On Thursday, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt took to Instagram to announce that they've tied the knot. The pair got married in what appears to be a courthouse ceremony. They kept things casual for the nuptials, with Pitt sporting leather pants and a sweater and her new husband wearing black pants and a blue pullover.
WUSA
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Are 'Glad to Have Cleared the Air,' Source Says
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved beyond the drama and opened up a new chapter in their lives. A source tells ET that the pair "are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly." The news comes less than two weeks after Bieber and Gomez met up at...
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West Slams the Model on Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were hanging out on Wednesday night, days after Kanye "Ye" West slammed the 25-year-old model on social media. Kim and Hailey both attended the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, and posed together multiple times.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
WUSA
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was 'Blackout' Drunk for Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker, Threw Up Afterward
Here comes the "slob kabob" all dressed in leather fits! On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her drunken first "wedding" to Travis Barker in Las Vegas. Though that wedding wasn't legal, it was certainly memorable, just not to Kourt. "I blacked out," Kourtney admits...
WUSA
Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss 'Dancing With the Stars' After Contracting COVID-19
Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars confirmed to ET on Friday that the 36-year-old pro, who's partnered with Gabby Windey on the show's 31st season, won't appear on Monday's episode amid his quarantine. "Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this...
WUSA
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'
The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
WUSA
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
WUSA
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
WUSA
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months
Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
WUSA
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
WUSA
Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)
Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.
Comments / 0