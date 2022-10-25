ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married

Grocery Store Joe is a Bachelor no more! On Thursday, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt took to Instagram to announce that they've tied the knot. The pair got married in what appears to be a courthouse ceremony. They kept things casual for the nuptials, with Pitt sporting leather pants and a sweater and her new husband wearing black pants and a blue pullover.
Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss 'Dancing With the Stars' After Contracting COVID-19

Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars confirmed to ET on Friday that the 36-year-old pro, who's partnered with Gabby Windey on the show's 31st season, won't appear on Monday's episode amid his quarantine. "Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this...
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'

The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps

Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months

Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)

Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.
