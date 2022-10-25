Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."

22 HOURS AGO