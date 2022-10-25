Read full article on original website
The Blues' 'North Star': BCBS Association CEO Kim Keck on health equity, value-based care
Kim Keck, CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, described how advancing health equity and improving affordability are guiding the 34 independent BCBS companies in an interview with CEO Magazine. "The Blues are guided by what I'd call a north star," Ms. Keck told the magazine in an interview...
Meet Alignment Healthcare's executive leadership team
Orange, Calif.-based Alignment Healthcare was founded in 2013 and now reaches more than 8 million Medicare-eligible seniors in dozens of counties nationwide. Here is information about Alignment's leadership team, according to the company's website and the executives' LinkedIn pages. John Kao, CEO: Mr. Kao has served as the CEO of...
3 payers named among 'best of the best' corporations for inclusivity
CVS Health, Humana and Elevance Health were named among the "Best of the Best" for corporate inclusion among Fortune 500 companies by the National Business Inclusion Consortium. The National Business Inclusion Consortium, led by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, represents several associations promoting workplace inclusivity. According to an Oct. 27...
Amedisys strikes value-based contract with Aetna
In-home care provider Amedisys has inked a value-based contract to provide care to Aetna Medicare Advantage members. The deal was announced by Amedisys CEO Chris Gerard during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 27, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. Mr. Gerard said during the call that the company has...
UnitedHealth sells $9B of bonds to support Change Healthcare purchase
UnitedHealth Group has sold $9 billion of bonds that will help to refinance short-term debt the company took on to partially fund its purchase of Change Healthcare for $7.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Oct. 25. The acquisition closed in September following an antitrust challenge from the Justice Department. Bloomberg said UnitedHealth...
CMS cracks down on Medicare Advantage TV marketing
CMS is cracking down on deceptive marketing practices and will no longer allow Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plans to advertise on television without agency approval first. The new policy is effective Jan. 1 and was discussed in an Oct. 19 memo from CMS to MA and Part...
