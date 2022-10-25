Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
OptumRx denies settlement in Ohio overcharging case
UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm is denying it agreed to pay $15 million to settle overcharging allegations, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Oct. 27. The Ohio Attorney General's Office said in an Oct. 25 news release the pharmacy benefit manager had agreed to pay that sum to settle allegations it overcharged the state's Bureau of Workers Compensation $15.8 million from 2015 to 2018.
beckerspayer.com
Aspirus Health, Anthem Blue Cross negotiations 'stalled'
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's contract with Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is on uncertain terms as the deadline to negotiate a new contract approaches, CBS affiliate WSAW reported. Aspirus sent a letter to Anthem members Oct. 19, warning enrollees negotiations between the health system and Anthem were "stalled." Aspirus Chief...
beckerspayer.com
Humana adding value-based kidney care partnership
Humana is adding value-based kidney care from in-home provider Monogram Health. According to an Oct. 26 news release, Monogram Health services, which include in-home care visits, medication management and dialysis and transplant coordination, will be available to Medicare Advantage members in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. "With millions of Americans...
beckerspayer.com
DC mayor fires official who took Elevance job, citing ethical concerns with Medicaid contracts
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has terminated one of her top officials after he publicly accepted a job at Elevance Health just days after the city awarded a Medicaid contract to an Elevance subsidiary, The Washington Post reported Oct. 26. Carefirst BCBS, which did not receive a contract with the...
beckerspayer.com
5 recently inked payer-provider contracts
These are five recently inked network contracts between hospitals and health systems and payers reported by Becker's since Oct. 7:. CareFirst BCBS and Johns Hopkins Medicine signed a multiyear contract Oct. 26 following a dispute over reimbursement rates that would have left hundreds of thousands of people and Maryland state employees out of network.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
beckerspayer.com
'It's like a shakedown': Insurance commissioner addresses U of Mississippi-BCBS impasse
Mississippi's insurance commissioner said talks between Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi are continuing, only without the help of a mediator, ABC affiliate WTOK reported Oct. 26. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney suspended mediations earlier this month after six weeks without progress. BCBS...
beckerspayer.com
New Molina Medicaid contracts will have 'profound' impact, CEO says
Molina Healthcare acquired several Medicaid contracts during the third quarter of 2022, which will have a "profound impact" on the company over the next few years, Molina President and CEO Joseph Zubretsky said during the company's Oct. 27 earnings call. Among the contracts were agreements in Iowa, Nebraska and California,...
beckerspayer.com
How 5 payers are improving kidney care
More payers are adding value-based kidney care partnerships and initiatives to address the needs of the nearly 40 million people in the U.S living with kidney disease. Here are five partnerships Becker's has reported in the last year. Humana is adding value-based kidney care from in-home provider Monogram Health. In-home...
State to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court’s decision vacating Frank Gable’s conviction
The Oregon Department of Justice intends to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the recent ruling by a lower court that vacated Frank Gable’s conviction in the 1989 murder of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke. The state will file its petition before a late December deadline, Kristina Edmunson,...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Waymark partner on managed care for Virginia Medicaid members
Aetna Better Health of Virginia and managed care startup Waymark have partnered to provide community-based care services to Medicaid members. San Francisco-based Waymark manages a network of community health workers, pharmacists, behavioral health therapists and coordinators in clinics to manage care between patients and primary care providers, according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas to add marketplace plans in 3 new states
AmeriHealth Caritas' ACA marketplace business is expanding into three new states in 2023. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is expanding into Delaware, Florida and South Carolina, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company. The South Carolina plans will be sold under the name First Choice Next. The company is...
beckerspayer.com
A majority of states have expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage
More than half of states have expanded postpartum Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage to 12 months, with Georgia and Pennsylvania becoming the 25th and 26th states, respectively, to do so. An estimated 418,000 Americans now have expanded access to postpartum coverage, according to an Oct. 27 CMS news...
Comments / 1