ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
beckerspayer.com

OptumRx denies settlement in Ohio overcharging case

UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm is denying it agreed to pay $15 million to settle overcharging allegations, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Oct. 27. The Ohio Attorney General's Office said in an Oct. 25 news release the pharmacy benefit manager had agreed to pay that sum to settle allegations it overcharged the state's Bureau of Workers Compensation $15.8 million from 2015 to 2018.
OHIO STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aspirus Health, Anthem Blue Cross negotiations 'stalled'

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's contract with Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is on uncertain terms as the deadline to negotiate a new contract approaches, CBS affiliate WSAW reported. Aspirus sent a letter to Anthem members Oct. 19, warning enrollees negotiations between the health system and Anthem were "stalled." Aspirus Chief...
WAUSAU, WI
beckerspayer.com

Humana adding value-based kidney care partnership

Humana is adding value-based kidney care from in-home provider Monogram Health. According to an Oct. 26 news release, Monogram Health services, which include in-home care visits, medication management and dialysis and transplant coordination, will be available to Medicare Advantage members in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. "With millions of Americans...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

5 recently inked payer-provider contracts

These are five recently inked network contracts between hospitals and health systems and payers reported by Becker's since Oct. 7:. CareFirst BCBS and Johns Hopkins Medicine signed a multiyear contract Oct. 26 following a dispute over reimbursement rates that would have left hundreds of thousands of people and Maryland state employees out of network.
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

'It's like a shakedown': Insurance commissioner addresses U of Mississippi-BCBS impasse

Mississippi's insurance commissioner said talks between Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi are continuing, only without the help of a mediator, ABC affiliate WTOK reported Oct. 26. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney suspended mediations earlier this month after six weeks without progress. BCBS...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Molina Medicaid contracts will have 'profound' impact, CEO says

Molina Healthcare acquired several Medicaid contracts during the third quarter of 2022, which will have a "profound impact" on the company over the next few years, Molina President and CEO Joseph Zubretsky said during the company's Oct. 27 earnings call. Among the contracts were agreements in Iowa, Nebraska and California,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

How 5 payers are improving kidney care

More payers are adding value-based kidney care partnerships and initiatives to address the needs of the nearly 40 million people in the U.S living with kidney disease. Here are five partnerships Becker's has reported in the last year. Humana is adding value-based kidney care from in-home provider Monogram Health. In-home...
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Waymark partner on managed care for Virginia Medicaid members

Aetna Better Health of Virginia and managed care startup Waymark have partnered to provide community-based care services to Medicaid members. San Francisco-based Waymark manages a network of community health workers, pharmacists, behavioral health therapists and coordinators in clinics to manage care between patients and primary care providers, according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

AmeriHealth Caritas to add marketplace plans in 3 new states

AmeriHealth Caritas' ACA marketplace business is expanding into three new states in 2023. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is expanding into Delaware, Florida and South Carolina, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company. The South Carolina plans will be sold under the name First Choice Next. The company is...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

A majority of states have expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage

More than half of states have expanded postpartum Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage to 12 months, with Georgia and Pennsylvania becoming the 25th and 26th states, respectively, to do so. An estimated 418,000 Americans now have expanded access to postpartum coverage, according to an Oct. 27 CMS news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy