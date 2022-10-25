Read full article on original website
Beachfront home buyers threatened by rapidly-growing flood risk
Whether its a vacation rental or a dream home, beach properties are increasingly threatened by climate change. Despite a handful of homes swept out to sea in North Carolina this year, the demand for beachfront real estate hasn't slowed down. Climate conversations with beachfront buyers are common, according to coastal...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass...
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans...
Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
Political veteran, newcomer face off in NC's 4th Congressional District
North Carolina's 4th Congressional District includes Durham, Orange, Alamance, Granville and Person counties. It leans Democratic. Congressman David Price represented it for 36 years before announcing this year he would retire. Democrats nominated Valerie Foushee to replace him. Foushee served one year as a state House lawmaker and nine years...
In Pa. governor's race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways
CARMICHAELS, PA. — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words and...
NC seafood could become more expensive - or unavailable - as ocean temperatures increase
You may not live near the ocean, but rising sea levels and warming water temperatures could impact your next seafood dinner. Craving oysters, flounder or Atlantic cod? Certain seafood options may cost you quite a bit more – or not be available at all. Almost all of the heat...
Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work
MONTGOMERY, ALA — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this week that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don't understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68, made the remarks...
Earlier than normal flu cases prompt demand for vaccines
New numbers released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show flu cases have tripled this month. Last week, 900 tests came back positive. Earlier this month, that number was closer to 150. After more than two years of being suppressed thanks to COVID-19 measures, the...
Gov. Cooper offering reward on information in 2021 double murder
WELDON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing two people at a shooting in Weldon on April 7, 2021. Officers were called to a home in a duplex in the 400 block...
NC Democrats, Republicans banking on star power to get voters to the polls
Big-name politicians and entertainers are descending on North Carolina stumping for candidates as the 2022 election season enters the home stretch. On Tuesday, they were focused on the neck-and-neck race for the state’s open U.S. Senate race. Partying with a purpose: Jam band star Dave Matthews headlines acoustic event...
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, MISS. — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour...
Highlights: University Christian sweeps Fayetteville Christian volleyball
The University Christian Barracudas defeated the Fayetteville Christian Warriors 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13) in the NCISAA 2A semifinals on Oct. 27, 2022.
