Shasta County, CA

WRAL News

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

SEATTLE — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans...
PHOENIX, AZ
WRAL News

Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
UVALDE, TX
WRAL News

In Pa. governor's race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways

CARMICHAELS, PA. — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

Earlier than normal flu cases prompt demand for vaccines

New numbers released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show flu cases have tripled this month. Last week, 900 tests came back positive. Earlier this month, that number was closer to 150. After more than two years of being suppressed thanks to COVID-19 measures, the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, MISS. — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour...
YAZOO CITY, MS
