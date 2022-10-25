ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Josh Heupel revealed reaction to Alabama's decision to play Jermaine Burton after viral video

Josh Heupel sent Alabama home from Knoxville with a loss, but one of the biggest stories from the game happened after the clock struck zero. To illustrate, the chaos of Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide — which snapped a 15-year losing streak and prompted fans to storm the field to celebrate — caused videos to appear on social media showing on-field interactions between fans and players. Allegedly, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was part of at least two unfortunate incidents with Volunteers fans, and TMZ and the alleged victims claim to have been struck by him.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Jerry Palm with shocking Playoff prediction

Alabama football fans might want to skip Tuesday night’s first CFB Playoff rankings. That is if Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is correct. When the first of six CFB Playoff rankings are released on Nov.1, Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a distant No. 7. While it is true, only the last ranking on Dec. 4 matters, but, the earlier ones indicate how the Selection Committee is inclined to vote at the end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football and current CFB Playoff debates

It is no surprise much of the college football world is drooling over Alabama Football possibly missing the Playoffs. It has happened once since the Playoffs began in the 2014 season. For Crimson Tide haters the once is seven times too few. Only two programs have played in more than...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy