Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Josh Heupel revealed reaction to Alabama's decision to play Jermaine Burton after viral video
Josh Heupel sent Alabama home from Knoxville with a loss, but one of the biggest stories from the game happened after the clock struck zero. To illustrate, the chaos of Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide — which snapped a 15-year losing streak and prompted fans to storm the field to celebrate — caused videos to appear on social media showing on-field interactions between fans and players. Allegedly, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was part of at least two unfortunate incidents with Volunteers fans, and TMZ and the alleged victims claim to have been struck by him.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly explains why Alabama QB Bryce Young will be LSU's biggest challenge yet
Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have won four of their last five games, including a contest against No. 7 Ole Miss that propelled LSU back into the Top 25. Kelly's Tigers are now on a bye week, and they'll need every second of rest right now as they look ahead to playing No. 6 Alabama in the first weekend of November.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
The Daily South
Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Escorts Elderly Alabama Staffer Out Of Stadium In Sweet Video
Will Rogers isn't just a good quarterback, he's a good person too. Hours after his team's tough loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night, the Mississippi State quarterback performed a true act of kindness. Rogers had cleaned up and was walking towards the team bus when...
Alabama Football: Jerry Palm with shocking Playoff prediction
Alabama football fans might want to skip Tuesday night’s first CFB Playoff rankings. That is if Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is correct. When the first of six CFB Playoff rankings are released on Nov.1, Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a distant No. 7. While it is true, only the last ranking on Dec. 4 matters, but, the earlier ones indicate how the Selection Committee is inclined to vote at the end.
Alabama Football and current CFB Playoff debates
It is no surprise much of the college football world is drooling over Alabama Football possibly missing the Playoffs. It has happened once since the Playoffs began in the 2014 season. For Crimson Tide haters the once is seven times too few. Only two programs have played in more than...
Huskies Offer SoCal Lineman as Defender Where Others See Blocker
Tavake Tuikolovatu has had his recruiting stock take off in a year's time.
Alabama extends an offer to 2024 QB from Arkansas
On Wednesday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White. He is the thirteenth quarterback that the Crimson Tide has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle. White has already received 19 offers up to this point. He still has some time left to make his...
