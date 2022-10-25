Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
BBC
Black women missing from tech industry, says report
Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
María Elvira Salazar Urges Janet Yellen to Oppose Nominee for Inter-American Development Bank President
This week, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen, laying out her reasons why the United States must vote against Alicia Bárcena Ibarra for president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB). Salazar wrote that Alicia Bárcena Ibarra has a long...
Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM
WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co will build Poland's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision aiming to reduce the country's carbon emissions and phase out coal.
Autoweek.com
Car Design Schools Get Creative as Applications Drop Nationwide
A shortage of college applicants has some colleges and universities reaching out to draw in more students. Schools have a presence at local Concours and car shows. Look for more clever ways to draw students in the future. There is an overall decline in undergraduate college enrollment across America. It’s...
Philanthropy pours more money into advancing Latino wealth
Juan Hernandez III, CEO of a nonprofit lending fund, has made about 17 loans to Latino entrepreneurs and business owners across Sonoma County, California. Hernandez was able to provide the loans averaging $33,000 each after his organization received a two-year, $100,000 grant from the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Entrepreneurship Fund in July 2021. He says the money from the community foundation helped his nonprofit secure more funding from other foundations and corporations, such as Wells Fargo, enabling his fund to do more lending.Hernandez leads Creser Capital Fund, which lends to people traditional banks often are reluctant to help.The growth his...
Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Promote Five Executives Across Firm
Top communications agency Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis set several promotions on Wednesday, bolstering executive leadership in offices across the country. Amelia Makin and Andrew Stein have been promoted to executive vice president roles, while Gabrielle Lee was elevated to senior vice president, diversity equity inclusion and accessibility and multicultural communications. Hollywood fixture Brooke Blumberg was named senior vice president of awards and content. Additionally, the firm also welcomed Alejandro Grau last year as senior vice president, leading the company’s San Francisco office. ”These announcements recognize the outstanding contributions and leadership that this group of executives provide, with each bringing unique skills and experiences that...
wonkhe.com
Creating an authentic academic experience for apprentices
Many universities are still grappling with how best to integrate apprenticeships into their wider provision. When students are spending the majority of their time at their workplace, how can a university ensure it provides them an authentic academic experience?. Since the introduction of apprenticeship standards in 2017, the number of...
Iterative Health Expands Team with New Senior Vice President of Technology, Jeremy Freeman, and Vice President of Sales, Scott Lish
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005268/en/ Iterative Health has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. (Graphic: Business Wire)
geteducated.com
Online Finance Certificate – Undergraduate & Graduate Programs
Financial advisors, accountants, and bookkeepers are some of the most critical professionals in the business world. These individuals are responsible for balancing books, keeping track of finances, analyzing financial metrics, and maintaining public trust in business organizations. You can earn an online finance certificate and acquire one of these positions, plus boost your resume in months. Read on for a breakdown of the best online finance certificates.
healthcareguys.com
The Tasks Handled By International Healthcare Recruitment Agencies USA
The problems of supply and demand in the healthcare industry may be solved by recruiting efforts in other countries. They are quite thorough while screening potential applicants and verifying their credentials and licenses. In this manner, when newly hired employees arrive at your healthcare institution, they will be prepared to begin working there right away.
thebossmagazine.com
Career Options for MBA Graduates
A Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a worthwhile degree for the prospects it can introduce into your professional life. MBA applicants use these programs to improve their job security and ascend into managerial positions. Here are a few career options you can explore after completing your MBA degree:. Finance...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
getnews.info
UK entrepreneur launches Tranquil; a new tech for elderly care after trip inspired by FD Roosevelt
British founder Miles Waghorn creates leading medical alert watch and tracker device for elderly / dementia patients to save lives, after trip inspired by FD Roosevelt. Eight years ago, Miles Waghorn was working a part-time job in a local store when he had a brainwave. Being based in the home...
Triumvira Immunologics Appoints Life Sciences Industry Leader Robert Williamson as President and Chief Business Officer
AUSTIN, Texas & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Triumvira Immunologics (“Triumvira”), a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert Williamson as President and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Williamson will lead business development and strategy for Triumvira, and will work within Triumvira’s leadership team to establish new value-creating partnerships, drive long-term strategic plans, and advance fundraising activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006042/en/ Robert Williamson, President and Chief Business Officer of Triumvira (Photo: Triumvira)
