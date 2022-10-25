Stretch limousine conversions are generally saved for things that a customer is likely to want to ride in, like the full-sized luxury sedans and SUVs that are also used as town cars in their original form. However, the theoretical limits of cutting a car in half and putting more car in between are much, much further out than what shops typically build. Someone with enough money and curiosity could theoretically build a stretch limo out of most of the cars on the road today. Take that idea to its logical conclusion and you end up here, a stretched Dodge Viper limo.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO