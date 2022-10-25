Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings
The Boston Celtics are looking to reinforce their front court depth during the season in the trade market.
Are the Boston Celtics equipped to make another Finals run?
Are the Boston Celtics properly equipped to win the 2023 NBA Championship? While the early results have been promising, in truth, we have yet to see the Celtics’ lack of frontcourt depth be challenged by a top tier ball club, and we have not seen interim head coach Joe Mazzulla be outcoached in a tight game by an opposing head coach.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla receives first career ejection
Joe Mazzulla on Monday accomplished something for the first time, and it was not exactly a great thing. Mazzulla received his first career ejection while serving as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He got tossed in the third quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls after complaining.
Celtics Fans Will Love This Danilo Gallinari Video Taking Shot In Gym
Danilo Gallinari will still be out for the first few months of the NBA season due to ACL surgery, but the veteran forward made some positive strides Tuesday. The Boston Celtics signed the 14th-year forward in the offseason in hopes to add wing depth as a backup to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing for Team Italy at EuroBasket over the summer. The injury news was compounded with Robert Williams III also needing time to recover from his own knee injury.
How can the Celtics do a better job filling the Robert Williams void?
The Boston Celtics’ frontcourt defense has struggled so far this season with Robert Williams out injured. Here’s a look at some ways they can do a better job filling that void.
NBA
Bulls come back from 19-point deficit to blow out Celtics 120-102
Miami Heat, Eastern Conference regular season wins leader last time. Check, got them last week in a consequential opening day victory. Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference 2021-22 champions and undefeated the first three games of this season. Check, got them Monday in a particularly counterintuitive way, the Bulls adroitly turning a 19-point first quarter deficit into a 120-102 victory to even their season record at 2-2.
Yardbarker
Short-handed Celtics host surging Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics return home from a three-game road swing on Friday to host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is riding a three-game winning streak. After opening the 2022-23 campaign with three consecutive wins of its own, Boston dropped a 120-102 decision to Chicago on Monday to cap the early-season road trip. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics dispatched Miami and Orlando on back-to-back nights to open the stretch, 111-104 and 126-120.
Boston Celtics co-Governors Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca reflect on the Big 3 era
The Boston Celtics recently won the 1,000th game since the ownership group led by the ball club’s co-govorners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca bought the team two decades ago. Since that eventful investment went down, the Celtics have won an NBA title (2008), three Eastern Conference championships (2008, 2010 and 2022), and eight Atlantic Division titles (2005, 2008-11, 2017 and 2022).
Delaware Gazette
Penegor, Celtics cruise past Pacers
Offensive opportunities were few and far between for the 19th-seeded Delaware Hayes girls soccer team as second-seeded Dublin Jerome rolled to a 4-0 Division I district semifinal win Wednesday night in Dublin. The Celtics, meanwhile, specifically co-captain Sophia Penegor, had plenty of chances. Penegor finished four of hers, accounting for...
iheart.com
MNF Bears Beat Patriots; NBA Knicks Win, Nets, Celtics Lose
In NFL Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots 33-14. New England scored all their points in the 2nd Quarter. New England is 3-4. The New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 115-102. Julius Randle had 25 points for the Knicks. The Brooklyn Nets lost to...
Detroit Red Wings' efforts undone by Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins in 5-1 loss
Brad Marchand returned just in time to spoil the Detroit Red Wings' attempts to hold their own against one of the top teams in the NHL. Beating a forecasted Thanksgiving return following double hip surgery, Marchand had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. The Wings (3-2-2) skated well and created good scoring chances until the third period, when the Bruins (7-1-0) scored scored three goals in less than two...
