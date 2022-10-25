ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
WHAS 11

'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)

The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!. This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.
WHAS 11

Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show

Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show. The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
WHAS 11

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
WHAS 11

VH1, Paramount and Comedy Central to Premiere Six Holiday Films: See the Lineup

'Tis the season! VH1, Paramount Network and Comedy Central are joining in on the festivities, premiering six holiday movies across the three networks. VH1 will roll out four original titles every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe and Idris Elba, and starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Sidibe, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHAS 11

'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WHAS 11

Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy