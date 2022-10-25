Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel's Vision To Star In ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series On Disney+
Vision is reportedly making his way back to the streaming giant.
WHAS 11
See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer
Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered. Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way...
WHAS 11
'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)
The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!. This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.
WHAS 11
Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show. The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
WHAS 11
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
WHAS 11
VH1, Paramount and Comedy Central to Premiere Six Holiday Films: See the Lineup
'Tis the season! VH1, Paramount Network and Comedy Central are joining in on the festivities, premiering six holiday movies across the three networks. VH1 will roll out four original titles every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe and Idris Elba, and starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Sidibe, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice.
WHAS 11
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Reveals 'Awkward' Thing She Shouted While Watching Tristan at Live Premiere
Khloe Kardashian couldn't take the tension on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality star attended her family's first-ever black carpet premiere for their new Hulu series, watching the premiere episode with a live audience. While her sisters were loving the event, KoKo was once again struggling to manage...
WHAS 11
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
WHAS 11
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WHAS 11
'Black Panther' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at 'Wakanda Forever' Premiere (Exclusive)
The stars of Black Panther are paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the star-studded cast and crew Wednesday, where they shared what the second film means to them in the wake of Boseman's passing. "Totally," the...
WHAS 11
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
WHAS 11
Christina Applegate Shares Look at Her Walking Sticks Ahead of First Public Event Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is preparing to reenter public life. The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the walking sticks she's planning to use at her first public event since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Her Creepy Halloween Home Decor -- Mummies Included
Kim Kardashian’s home is ready for spooky season! On Wednesday, the Kardashians star gave her followers a glimpse at her 2022 Halloween décor. “Perfect Halloween 2022,” the 42-year-old captioned the video on her Instagram. “I decided to do like a … skeleton theme and had like these...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Says He Might Want Kids in the Future With Jenny Despite Her Age (Exclusive)
Sumit has serious issues he needs to take into consideration about his future with Jenny. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shocks his close friend by telling him that he might want to have children with Jenny in the future despite not ever expressing this desire in the past.
WHAS 11
Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.
WHAS 11
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
Comments / 0