Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Annual Project Connect Event Helping Homeless in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Homeless and at-risk central Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get some major help at an event in St. Cloud this week. The 13th annual Project Connect event is coming to River’s Edge Convention Center on Thursday. The event helps people get back on their feet by providing services from various government and non-profit organizations all in one place.
Downtown St. Cloud’s Whit Gallery Set to Close in December
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An art gallery in downtown St. Cloud will soon be closing its doors. The Whit Gallery is set to close on December 15th. The gallery opened on St. Germain Street in April 2021 and has provided space for various arts programming, exhibitions, and events in the community.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Forbes: St. Cloud One of Best Places to Live for Under $1,500
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is reportedly one of the best places to live in the country on less than $1,500 a month. Forbes says St. Cloud is among the six communities they have on their list along with Odessa, Texas, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Lansing, Michigan.
Smash Park Location Planned Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud
Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center. If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
St. Cloud Superintendent Responds to Social Media Rumors
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the St. Cloud Area School District is responding to a social media rumor that spread Thursday morning. We became aware of a rumor circulating on social media about an alleged threat at Tech High School today. Our administration is partnering closely with law enforcement, and the St. Cloud Police Department has determined there is no credible threat to student or staff safety.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
College Students Help St. Joseph Residents Do House and Yard Work
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Some central Minnesota college students donated their time to people in their community this weekend. The LaPlayette Bar teamed up with 40 College of St. Benedict and St. John's University students to help St. Joseph residents with various house or yard work such as cleanup and painting on Sunday afternoon.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
knuj.net
COST OF PROPANE THIS WINTER
Energy analysts are forecasting a five-percent increase in propane prices this heating season. Minnesota Propane Association executive director Dave Wager says around 12-percent of Minnesota homes and farms use propane for heating. Federal officials are predicting a 28-percent increase in natural gas and a ten-percent hike in electricity. Wager says many propane customers are able to lock in prices with their supplier to avoid spikes during the winter.
New Study Room For Parents At SCSU
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Parents working on a new degree have another option at St. Cloud State University. The Student Parent Study Room is now open at the SCSU Library. Parents that need to catch up on classwork or meet a small group can reserve the study room through the library.
Lane Closures Planned on Division Street in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Concrete repair work on Division Street will prompt some intermittent lane closures between St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday. Crews will be working between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud. Flaggers will be on hand directing traffic, but drivers should...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Council Approves New Veterinary Hospital
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved the Savannah Ridge planned unit development agreement at Monday night’s meeting. It paves the way for a new 12,000-square-foot veterinary hospital at the intersection of 33rd Street South and Cooper Avenue South. A majority of the speakers during public comment were in favor of the project, which got the attention of president Jeff Goerger.
Miller Concessions Set Up at Crossroads for Halloween Weekend
Corn dog's taste even better when you're wearing a Halloween costume. Miller Concessions is using the nice weather this coming Halloween weekend to its advantage and setting up shop in the parking lot at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. From Wednesday, October 26th through Sunday, October 30th they will...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!
Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
What? Minnesota Isn’t In The Top 10 For Most Beautiful People?
I really can't believe that Minnesota didn't make the top 10 for States With The Most Beautiful People. I've lived in a few different states, Minnesota, North Dakota, California, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida and I thought most of these states were right up there for attractive people. Well, the good...
knsiradio.com
Two Tax Increases Before St. Cloud Voters This Election
(KNSI) – There will be two ballot questions before St. Cloud voters on November 8th. Mayor Dave Kleis spoke with KNSI’s Bob Hughes Tuesday about both. The first is a half-cent sales tax increase for renovations at the Municipal Athletic Complex, expected to raise roughly $21 million. Kleis explains why the sales tax is the appropriate revenue source for the facility.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0