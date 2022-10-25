Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could
Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Engagement
A match made in paradise! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt finished Bachelor in Paradise season 7 as one of only three engaged couples, but their journey was full of twists and turns. Amabile, affectionately known to fans as Grocery Store Joe, made his Bachelor Nation debut during Becca Kufrin‘s season...
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks
We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
bravotv.com
The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup
At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
Popculture
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man
Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Seemingly Laugh Off Split Report
Is another Real Housewives couple calling it quits? Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly firing back at a report that they are separated after 10 years of marriage. “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 16, after […]
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Michael Allio Should’ve Gone Home
Michael Allio stayed on the beach after his breakup with Sierra Jackson on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Was it the right move? We don't think so.
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
Katie Maloney Is Dating 25-Year-Old Actor Satchel Clendenin After Tom Schwartz Divorce
Moving on! Katie Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s beau — an L.A. resident who is 10 years her junior — has “met some of” her costars and “hung out with some of her friends” since sparking their romance, a source tells Us.
Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby
If you’ve been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’re well aware that one of the couples on the beach since day one, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson, split up because Michael felt there was “something missing” in their relationship. Apparently it was a very convenient development for BIP, as production had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Is ‘Very Happy’ Ex Colton Underwood Came Out as Gay: I’m Glad He Isn’t ‘Carrying That Burden’
Making peace with her past. Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph revealed that she wishes ex Colton Underwood nothing but the best — even if their split led to dark times. “I feel like this is a very loaded question,” Randolph, 27, said during the Monday, October 17, episode of the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,” after being asked how she felt about Underwood, 30, coming out as gay through headlines before sharing the news with her.
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise': Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods revealed on Instagram that his life since leaving the show has not been drama-free. Woods, 37, passed out and collapsed during the Oct. 17 episode. As audiences finally saw his dramatic exit play out, Woods showed a picture of his foot still in a cast. He has not walked in months, the former Bachelorette contestant shared.
Tom Schwartz ‘shut down’ when James Kennedy outed Raquel Leviss hookup
Tom Schwartz felt really “awkward” when James Kennedy accused him of making out with Raquel Leviss live onstage at BravoCon last weeknd. “I kind of shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at the Soho House’s Patrón Tequila Pit Stop event in Austin on Friday. “I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.” Kennedy claimed Schwartz and Peter Madrigal kissed his ex-fiancée during BravoCon’s “WWHL: Charming House Rules” taping. After Kennedy’s allegation, Schwartz began blushing and slowly raised his hand to his face and tried to shield his...
