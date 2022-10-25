ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reality Tea

Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could

Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and  who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup

At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby

If you’ve been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’re well aware that one of the couples on the beach since day one, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson, split up because Michael felt there was “something missing” in their relationship. Apparently it was a very convenient development for BIP, as production had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Is ‘Very Happy’ Ex Colton Underwood Came Out as Gay: I’m Glad He Isn’t ‘Carrying That Burden’

Making peace with her past. Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph revealed that she wishes ex Colton Underwood nothing but the best — even if their split led to dark times. “I feel like this is a very loaded question,” Randolph, 27, said during the Monday, October 17, episode of the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,” after being asked how she felt about Underwood, 30, coming out as gay through headlines before sharing the news with her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise': Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods revealed on Instagram that his life since leaving the show has not been drama-free. Woods, 37, passed out and collapsed during the Oct. 17 episode. As audiences finally saw his dramatic exit play out, Woods showed a picture of his foot still in a cast. He has not walked in months, the former Bachelorette contestant shared.
Page Six

Tom Schwartz ‘shut down’ when James Kennedy outed Raquel Leviss hookup

Tom Schwartz felt really “awkward” when James Kennedy accused him of making out with Raquel Leviss live onstage at BravoCon last weeknd. “I kind of shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at the Soho House’s Patrón Tequila Pit Stop event in Austin on Friday. “I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.” Kennedy claimed Schwartz and Peter Madrigal kissed his ex-fiancée during BravoCon’s “WWHL: Charming House Rules” taping. After Kennedy’s allegation, Schwartz began blushing and slowly raised his hand to his face and tried to shield his...
AUSTIN, TX

