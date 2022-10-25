Read full article on original website
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
WHAS 11
Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Sing 'Say Something' Duet: Listen!
Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans are the musical duo you didn’t know you needed -- until now! On Wednesday, the Welsh actor dropped the pair’s duet, "Say Something." Evans and Kidman cover A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's GRAMMY-winning single for his upcoming album, A Song for You.
WHAS 11
Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
WHAS 11
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
WHAS 11
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
WHAS 11
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months
Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
WHAS 11
Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss 'Dancing With the Stars' After Contracting COVID-19
Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars confirmed to ET on Friday that the 36-year-old pro, who's partnered with Gabby Windey on the show's 31st season, won't appear on Monday's episode amid his quarantine. "Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this...
WHAS 11
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
WHAS 11
Why Gwen Stefani Feels 'Sorry' for Fans of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton's Exit (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani knows Blake Shelton's Voice exit won't be easy for fans. ET spoke to the 53-year-old singer at The 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, and she revealed why she feels sorry for viewers of the NBC series about her husband's upcoming departure from the NBC series.
WHAS 11
New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."
WHAS 11
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
