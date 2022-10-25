ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Sing 'Say Something' Duet: Listen!

Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans are the musical duo you didn’t know you needed -- until now! On Wednesday, the Welsh actor dropped the pair’s duet, "Say Something." Evans and Kidman cover A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's GRAMMY-winning single for his upcoming album, A Song for You.
WHAS 11

Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
WHAS 11

Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHAS 11

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months

Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
WHAS 11

Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss 'Dancing With the Stars' After Contracting COVID-19

Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars confirmed to ET on Friday that the 36-year-old pro, who's partnered with Gabby Windey on the show's 31st season, won't appear on Monday's episode amid his quarantine. "Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this...
WHAS 11

New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."

Comments / 0

Community Policy