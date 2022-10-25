Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Shorthorn
UTA alumna dies in Dallas hospital shooting, remembered for her dedication and kindness
UTA alumna Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa’s death Saturday morning was surreal, said Shirley Turpin, Keller resident and friend. “I can’t even believe it’s happening,” Turpin said. “I can’t even believe we’re talking about Jackie.”. Pokuaa, 45, was shot and killed while working at Methodist...
Shorthorn
UTA to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
UTA will host a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in room 102A in the Maverick Activities Center, according to a campuswide email Wednesday. The clinic will distribute the bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine, according to the email. The clinic will exclusively serve members...
Shorthorn
Why participating in local election matters
With the local, state and national elections on the ballot this November and the omnipresence of the larger political scenes, the significance of local politics can at times be overlooked. But from electing city council members, county commissioners and school board members to voting on political issues like term lengths...
Shorthorn
Mavericks spend time with family during Parent and Family Weekend
The campus bustled with students and their families over the weekend, serving as a reminder that college decisions aren’t always made by the student alone but with the support of family and other loved ones, said Tasha Talton, Transition Programs and Services director. Last weekend, Parent and Family Services...
Shorthorn
President Jennifer Cowley to address university questions at Cookies with Cowley
In a meet-and-greet open to all students, President Jennifer Cowley will address questions and concerns about the university collected by the Student Body President. The event, titled “Cookies with Cowley,” will take place at noon Monday, Oct. 31 at the Palo Duro Lounge in the University Center. The...
Shorthorn
UTA reveals campus election results during Party after the Polls
An energetic atmosphere filled Brazos Park as candidates and students anxiously awaited campus election results during Party after the Polls on Tuesday. Twice a year during the spring and fall semesters, Student Government’s judicial branch puts on campus elections, allowing students to decide who will fill various positions, according to UTA’s website.
Shorthorn
UTA’s annual CommDay shows off community of communication
“A degree with a difference” - the words were broadcasted across the Bluebonnet Ballroom as students, faculty and alumni gathered for UTA’s Department of Communication’s annual CommDay. The event on Tuesday featured alumni panelists, mock interviews, a networking expo and a business wardrobe fashion show. Erika Pribanic-Smith,...
Shorthorn
President Cowley announces first vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion
Following a thorough search, President Jennifer Cowley announced UTA’s first vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion on Oct. 25. Jewel Washington, current chief Human Resources officer, will step into the role Nov. 1 and lead efforts to establish a new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion. The office...
Comments / 0