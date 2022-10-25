ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

UTA to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

UTA will host a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in room 102A in the Maverick Activities Center, according to a campuswide email Wednesday. The clinic will distribute the bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine, according to the email. The clinic will exclusively serve members...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

Why participating in local election matters

With the local, state and national elections on the ballot this November and the omnipresence of the larger political scenes, the significance of local politics can at times be overlooked. But from electing city council members, county commissioners and school board members to voting on political issues like term lengths...
Shorthorn

Mavericks spend time with family during Parent and Family Weekend

The campus bustled with students and their families over the weekend, serving as a reminder that college decisions aren’t always made by the student alone but with the support of family and other loved ones, said Tasha Talton, Transition Programs and Services director. Last weekend, Parent and Family Services...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

UTA reveals campus election results during Party after the Polls

An energetic atmosphere filled Brazos Park as candidates and students anxiously awaited campus election results during Party after the Polls on Tuesday. Twice a year during the spring and fall semesters, Student Government’s judicial branch puts on campus elections, allowing students to decide who will fill various positions, according to UTA’s website.
Shorthorn

UTA’s annual CommDay shows off community of communication

“A degree with a difference” - the words were broadcasted across the Bluebonnet Ballroom as students, faculty and alumni gathered for UTA’s Department of Communication’s annual CommDay. The event on Tuesday featured alumni panelists, mock interviews, a networking expo and a business wardrobe fashion show. Erika Pribanic-Smith,...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy