ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Texas A&M football: 'Zero discussion' about Jimbo Fisher's firing but changes likely for Aggies, per report

Texas A&M, just 3-4 on the season, gets another tough game when the Aggies host No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1) Saturday night, but all eyes are on head coach Jimbo Fisher. While the national title aspirations can basically be recycled for another year, Pete Thamel said the school would not move on from the head coach, despite underwhelming results. However, the insider hinted at big changes looming.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy