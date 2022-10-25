COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.

