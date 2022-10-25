Read full article on original website
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Ole Miss game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's loss against Ole Miss. The Aggies go to 3-5 on the season and take on SEC East foe Florida from Kyle Field next weekend in a 11:00 am kickoff. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Rebels fed Quinshon Judkins and delivered a 31-28 road win over Texas A&M
On his 19th birthday, Quinshon Judkins was fed the football over and over again. When Ole Miss needed him late, the true freshman delivered and the Rebel defense held on en route to a career high night, helping Ole Miss leave College Station with a 31-28 win on Saturday. Judkins...
Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: 'Zero discussion' about Jimbo Fisher's firing but changes likely for Aggies, per report
Texas A&M, just 3-4 on the season, gets another tough game when the Aggies host No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1) Saturday night, but all eyes are on head coach Jimbo Fisher. While the national title aspirations can basically be recycled for another year, Pete Thamel said the school would not move on from the head coach, despite underwhelming results. However, the insider hinted at big changes looming.
