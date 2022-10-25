Read full article on original website
Updates: Marcus Freeman talks Thursday ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is addressing the media at Noon on Thursday to talk about Saturday's upcoming match with Syracuse. Irish Illustrated has you covered with complete updates.
Watch: Marcus Freeman Discusses The Matchup With #16 Syracuse
Marcus Freeman began his Thursday press conference by discussing the matchup with Syracuse and the importance of eliminating big plays from the Syracuse offense. Freeman also liked what he saw this week from the Notre Dame wide receivers and offered his thoughts on the factors that are leading to the success of the special teams' play singling out the coaching style of Brian Mason.
Jalil Bethea Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend
Class of 2024 shooting guard, widely regarded as a top 100 prospects with several high major suitors to date, will take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, a source confirms to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Rivals. The 6-4 guard has already taken an official ...
Can Syracuse slow down Michael Mayer and the Notre Dame offense?
247Sports' James Finneral breaks down some key matchups in the week 9 matchup between Notre Dame and Syracuse.
Watch: Tommy Rees “A Quick Start Builds Confidence and Belief”
Tommy Rees talked about Notre Dame’s quick start on offense against UNLV and how that helped build confidence, especially when the offense did not play well. Rees also discussed the challenge of facing a Syracuse defense that is “dialed in” under coach Tony White.
Prince Kollie Trades Waiting Game for Impacting It
When you’re used to impacting a football game the way Prince Kollie did during his prep days at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., standing idly by can be a torturous experience. The four-star prospect put up “video game” numbers as a linebacker/running back for the Pioneers in...
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Quick Hits: Syracuse 86, Indiana (PA) 68
Some thoughts after Syracuse put together a strong second half rally to defeat Indiana University of Pennsylvania in an exhibition game on Tuesday night, 86-68. First thing of the top, there really shouldn’t be anything taken as an absolute from this (or any single) game, as it is a very small sample size. That said…
Syracuse basketball forced to rally for 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in exhibition
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Comebacks aren’t usually the norm in an exhibition game nor are they desirable, but the Syracuse Orange needed one to fend off a challenge from Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse fell behind 33-32 at halftime and still...
Syracuse hasn’t experienced this since May
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower. Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple of weeks, but not Syracuse. The Storm Team forecast for Syracuse is for a […]
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Before Biden arrives, Micron meets with school, religious leaders to talk up CNY’s chip fab future
Micron Technology representatives have been making the rounds with local leaders in the Syracuse area in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s visit to celebrate the computer chip maker’s pledge to bring thousands of jobs to Central New York. Already this week, Micron officials have met...
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
