ESPN
Europe's manager changes: How are the likes of Graham Potter and Xabi Alonso faring in their new jobs?
Seven weeks ago, Graham Potter left Brighton & Hove Albion for a team lower in the Premier League table. Months after leading the Seagulls to their best-ever top-division finish -- ninth place in 2021-22, just five points away from qualifying for European competition, with late-season wins over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United -- Potter's team had started the new season brilliantly, beating United again and walloping Leicester City 5-2 on the way to fourth in the table. Chelsea were only three points behind them in sixth, but had just fired Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel after a disastrous start to this season's European campaign.
ESPN
PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble
PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...
BBC
Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance
The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status. Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years although defeat could leave them at risk of elimination.
theScore
Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes
No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...
ESPN
Kevin De Bruyne free kick carries Man City to narrow victory over Leicester
A sensational free kick from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. De Bruyne's strike in the 49th minute curled around the wall and hit the inside of the left post before crossing the line, leaving no chance for Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.
theScore
Bayern seal top spot as eliminated Barca fail to salvage pride
Barcelona, Oct 26, 2022 (AFP) - Bayern Munich clinched top spot in Champions League Group C with a 3-0 win over eliminated Barcelona, after the Catalans' fate had been decided before kick-off at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Inter Milan thrashed Viktoria Plzen 4-0 earlier on to guarantee progression to the...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
ESPN
Man United's Antony vows to continue tricks despite 'showboating' criticism
Manchester United's Brazil winger Antony vowed to continue with his tricks after accusations he was "showboating" during his side's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. The 22-year-old who is well-known for his flair produced one incredible 720 degree spin with the ball seemingly glued to his left foot during the Europa League tie.
theScore
Europa League roundup: Ronaldo scores on return, Arsenal humbled by PSV
Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United lineup to seal a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday that secured a spot in the knockout round. Ronaldo was brought back into the fold by United manager Erik Ten Hag after he was left...
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
theScore
Canada Soccer slammed for not supporting fund for abused World Cup workers: 'Shameful'
Canada Soccer faces scrutiny for its failure to publicly support the call for FIFA to compensate migrant workers for serious abuses, including deaths, during Qatar's World Cup preparations. The men's team's first appearance at the event since 1986 comes amid controversy over Qatar's suitability to host the World Cup. Numerous...
BBC
Bristol City: Coach Lauren Smith says 'high standards' behind 'flying' start
Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith believes the team's unbeaten start to the Championship is down to a renewed ambition within the squad. The Robins, relegated from the Women's Super League in 2021, sit three points clear at the top of the league after five wins and a draw from six matches.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 at Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering...
