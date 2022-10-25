Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering...

