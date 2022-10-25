ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thefamuanonline.com

FSU breaks ground on new business school

On Friday, Oct. 14, Florida State University’s College of Business held an invitation-only groundbreaking for its future home, Legacy Hall. Michael Hartline, the college’s dean who was the associate dean at the time, took over the initiative in 2011 after it was first conceived in 2010. It has been a significant undertaking for Hartline ever since.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Students need to know how TRIO can help

Many students at Florida A&M University are unaware of some of the outstanding programs and resources on campus. TRIO is an umbrella organization that encompasses programs like Upward Bound Math and Science, Student Support Services program, Educational Opportunity Center and Educational Talent Search programs on FAMU’s campus. TRIO Upward...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

New members inducted into SRTC Thomasville National Technical Honor Society

The Thomasville chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 21 new members into the organization. These students represent many SRTC programs including Accounting, Business Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Science in Nursing, Paralegal Studies, Paramedicine, Respiratory Care, and Veterinary Technology.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU home to early voting site

Florida A&M University students registered to vote in Leon County now have easy access to early voting on campus. Registered voters in Leon County are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. And the Leon County Supervisor of Elections has set up a voting site on FAMU’s campus. The FAMU campus’s precinct, which is one of 10 early voting sites in the county, is located next to the student senate building just off the set. Early voting on FAMU’s campus, which started Monday, will be available until Sunday, Nov. 5. The site is open every day including on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson

Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
MONTICELLO, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
VALDOSTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Valdosta, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Valdosta, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Colquitt County High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on October 27, 2022, 13:30:00.
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Post-Searchlight

Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA

