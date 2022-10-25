Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
FSU breaks ground on new business school
On Friday, Oct. 14, Florida State University’s College of Business held an invitation-only groundbreaking for its future home, Legacy Hall. Michael Hartline, the college’s dean who was the associate dean at the time, took over the initiative in 2011 after it was first conceived in 2010. It has been a significant undertaking for Hartline ever since.
WALB 10
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
thefamuanonline.com
Students need to know how TRIO can help
Many students at Florida A&M University are unaware of some of the outstanding programs and resources on campus. TRIO is an umbrella organization that encompasses programs like Upward Bound Math and Science, Student Support Services program, Educational Opportunity Center and Educational Talent Search programs on FAMU’s campus. TRIO Upward...
wfxl.com
New members inducted into SRTC Thomasville National Technical Honor Society
The Thomasville chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College inducted 21 new members into the organization. These students represent many SRTC programs including Accounting, Business Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, Associate of Science in Nursing, Paralegal Studies, Paramedicine, Respiratory Care, and Veterinary Technology.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU home to early voting site
Florida A&M University students registered to vote in Leon County now have easy access to early voting on campus. Registered voters in Leon County are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. And the Leon County Supervisor of Elections has set up a voting site on FAMU’s campus. The FAMU campus’s precinct, which is one of 10 early voting sites in the county, is located next to the student senate building just off the set. Early voting on FAMU’s campus, which started Monday, will be available until Sunday, Nov. 5. The site is open every day including on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WALB 10
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
WCTV
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
ecbpublishing.com
A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson
Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
Valdosta, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Post-Searchlight
Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
