Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
The Crown season 5: Trailer, release date and cast
The Crown is finally back on our screens for season 5 and is set to drop on Netflix on 9 November. The hit drama series, which premiered back in 2016, follows the life and times of the late Queen Elizabeth II, from the 1940s through to (almost) present day. But...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Collider
'You' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
What has two eyes, wears a face cap, and uses different aliases to murder people while justifying his crimes in his head? You guessed it, it's Joe Goldberg and now, he’s gone overseas to continue his favorite past time in a brand-new season of You. Based on the books...
wegotthiscovered.com
Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume
Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan. Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok
A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
Comments / 0