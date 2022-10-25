Read full article on original website
Sports scores, stats for Tuesday: B-R girls soccer wins Southeast Conference title
RECORD: 0-16 (0-8 Southeast Conference) Cast your vote: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Oct. 17-22 HIGHLIGHTS: Lily Ford led the way for the Trojans with a pair of goals while Makena Columbus also found the back of the net as B-R claimed the SEC title.
Division 2 contender Duxbury volleyball holds off Dartmouth to remain undefeated
DUXBURY — The road to any undefeated season includes some challenges. On Monday night, the Duxbury High girls volleyball team passed what was arguably its biggest test to date. The Patriot League Fisher Division champions defeated Dartmouth, 3-1 (25-18, 34-32, 23-25, 25-18). In last week's MIAA power rankings, Duxbury...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Timo Sisters lead Bourne volleyball to win
Freshman Nola Timo led the way for the Bourne High girls volleyball team's five-set win over Apponequet (25-19, 25-23, 10-25, 23-25, 15-8. She finished with 17 kills, 10 digs, and five aces. Her sister, Elena Timo, led Bourne with 21 assists. Sarah Sweeny, led the team with 33 digs and...
High school state tournament scores for Oct. 27
Here are the OHSAA fall sports state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Thursday, Oct. 27. GIRLS SOCCER Division I Northview district■ Final: No. 2 Northview 1, No. 8 Findlay 0
Ellis Tech earns boys and girls soccer wins: Monday's top high school sports performances
The Ellis Tech boys and girls soccer teams rolled to victories, while the Norwich Tech girls volleyball team outlasted New London in a five-set marathon. Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two goals and dished out one assist to lift the Golden Eagles (8-5-2) to a 3-1 non-league victory over Tourtellotte.
West Bridgewater High girls soccer bracing for tournament with regular-season dominance
ABINGTON – Having not suffered a loss since the second game of the season on Sept. 12, Michelle DeCastro knew her 15-1 girls soccer team was good. But initially, the 17-year West Bridgewater High varsity coach didn't realize exactly how good it was. Counting Monday night's 6-0 road triumph over Abington, the Wildcats have outscored their opponents 42-2...
