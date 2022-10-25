ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked

FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours. 
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Robert Green Arrested after DUI Crash on 24th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]

Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!

Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
SAUSALITO, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected DUI driver kills pedestrian, severely injures another in SF Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago street, where officers arrived and found the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Green, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and investigators determined he had been allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into jail upon release from the hospital on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and other violations, police said. The name of the woman who died in the collision was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

