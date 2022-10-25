Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New Prison
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In Sports
Officer Injured in Red-Light Collision on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Two-Car Accident near State Farm Drive Left Rohnert Park Officer Hurt. The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m., near State Farm Drive. According to reports, an eastbound police officer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound State Farm Drive. Meanwhile, the driver of a silver Honda sedan was heading west and ran a red light at the intersection.
4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say
The SLO police officer also reportedly saw “equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters.”
Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked
FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours.
Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the...
San Francisco supe says home burglary 'very, very targeted'
San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into, he announced on Twitter on Friday morning. A stove, vent and microwave were stolen from the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood house, which is under renovation, he said. The house is currently vacant and Safai and his family were not there at the time of the break-in. “We are...
Danielle Jasmine Lopez Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 680 [San Jose, CA]
16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Jackson Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:37 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the highway near Jackson Avenue. Investigators say multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s body in the No. 4 lane. Witnesses claimed...
Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!
Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Suspected DUI driver kills pedestrian, severely injures another in SF Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago street, where officers arrived and found the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Green, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and investigators determined he had been allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into jail upon release from the hospital on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and other violations, police said. The name of the woman who died in the collision was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17. San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the […]
12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras
Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW. Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.
