Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: DAIO, APPF, AAPL
Technology stocks were surging during Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 4.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.2% this afternoon. In company news, Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) added nearly 24% after late Thursday reporting Q3 net income of $0.10 per share, improving on...
Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: FTS, DTM, EQNR, CVX
Energy stocks still were narrowly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.7%. West Texas...
Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: COLM,TAL,LOPE,AMZN
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.1%. Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, was revised higher to a 59.9 index final reading for October...
Why Raymond James Financial Stock Soared 18.4% This Week
The share price of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) jumped 18.4% this week, climbing to $119 per share from last Friday's close through today's closing bell, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has been one of the top performers on the market this year, up 18% year to date.
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
American International Group, Inc. AIG is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, ALLY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Southside Bancshares' CEO, Lee R. Gibson, made a $66,440 buy of...
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
