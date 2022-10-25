ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Magnolia State Live

One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night

A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WDSU

Funeral held for Gulfport teen shot by police

GULFPORT, Miss. — Loved ones and supporters in Mississippi are coming together to remember the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer. Jaheim McMillan died days after he was taken off life support following the Oct. 6 shooting. Police say McMillan was...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
LUMBERTON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case

Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured

A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate

A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains

HATTIESBURG, MS

