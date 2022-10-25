Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night
A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
WLOX
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
WWL-TV
Family, friends seek answers as 15-year-old killed by Gulfport police laid to rest
GULFPORT, Miss — As family and friends walked into the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday, Jayla Agee knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “When I walk in there to see his body, it’s going to hit me hard and I’m not going to be the same,” said Agee as she was preparing to go inside.
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
WDSU
Funeral held for Gulfport teen shot by police
GULFPORT, Miss. — Loved ones and supporters in Mississippi are coming together to remember the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer. Jaheim McMillan died days after he was taken off life support following the Oct. 6 shooting. Police say McMillan was...
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
WDAM-TV
Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case
Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
WDAM-TV
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking - five years for each count to run consecutively. District Attorney Lin Carter said Mcgilvary chose to represent himself in...
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
wxxv25.com
Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured
A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oak...
Comments / 1