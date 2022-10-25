Read full article on original website
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
Quakes, Oct. 24
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Oct. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located north to northeast of Hydesville, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit the southern end south southeast of Fortuna, CA.
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Humboldt County
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Fortuna, just 16 miles south of Eureka, at 11:16 am Sunday, sending a jolt through Humboldt County and the greater Northern California region. The earthquake was registered by the USGS and documented on Twitter:. The earthquake was felt by locals along the North Coast,...
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
Offshore Wind is Coming to the North Coast. What’s in it For Humboldt?
As efforts to bring an offshore wind development to the Humboldt County coast ramp up, local stakeholders are vying to get a big ol’ slice of that offshore wind pie. If you haven’t been following the proposed development, now is a good time to tune in. The Humboldt...
Letter Writer States the Removal of Grasses on Dunes is Causing Issues
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Friends of the Eel River Sues County for Failure to Protect Public Trust by Regulating Groundwater Extractions in Lower Eel
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern L
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
Harbor District Announces Massive Offshore Wind Partnership; Project Would Lead to an 86-Acre Redevelopment of Old Pulp Mill Site
Well, this is happening pretty quickly. This morning, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District has announced a partnership with a private company — Crowley Wind Services — to build a full-service facility to support offshore wind development all along the West Coast. The development would happen at the district’s...
OBITUARY: Jose ‘Joe’ Valentine Rocha, 1931-2022
Jose “Joe” Valentine Rocha was born August 10, 1931, in San Bandan, Terciera, Azores in Portugal. Joe passed away September 26, 2022, in Fortuna. Joe was preceded in death by his son, John Rocha and sisters, Theresa Rocha, Mary Frietas and Edith Rocha. He is survived by his...
8 New Hospitalizations, 143 New Cases; Humboldt Data Dashboard Transitions Next Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including one resident in their 50s, five in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 60 new probable cases for the period...
Semi Hit Bear on 101 Near Leggett
A semi struck a bear on Hwy 101 south of the small northern Mendocino County town of Leggett about 8:30 p.m. The bear is in both southbound lanes, according to first reports. The semi traveled about a 1/2 mile further south before the driver pulled over. The vehicle is out...
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
[UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: Video] Structure Fire in Swains Flat Out Hwy 36
A family of five needs assistance from the Red Cross after a fire started in a structure in Swains Flat off Hwy 36 west of Bridgeville, according to fire personnel requesting assistance about 7 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts...
