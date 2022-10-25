ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!

Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
Gilmer, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Texas churches hold prayer ahead of Satanic Temple ‘unbaptism’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside on Friday afternoon, some East Texans prayed on ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled in Tyler by a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Satanic Temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event...
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats

KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
