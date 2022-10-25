Read full article on original website
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago to perform in Tyler this weekend; band talks journey after COVID
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing in Tyler this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets range from $64 to $129 and can be purchased at www.cowancenter.org/buy-tickets. Ahead of the show, read this contributed feature with Chicago keyboardist/singer and founding...
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
Game of the Week: Jefferson leads Tatum 10-0, game delayed until Saturday
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — The Jefferson Bulldogs were ahead 10-0 over Tatum on Friday night before the game was delayed in the second quarter until Saturday. The last recorded score was: 10-0. The teams are set to face off to continue the game on Saturday at noon. Next week, Tatum will head to Atlanta for […]
Gilmer, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas churches hold prayer ahead of Satanic Temple ‘unbaptism’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside on Friday afternoon, some East Texans prayed on ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled in Tyler by a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Satanic Temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event...
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
Marshall ISD sadden about the loss of a former coach and assistant
MARSHALL, Texas — Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has died. Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years. Williams was described as a giant of a man physically, but his character was...
World War II soldier’s dog tag found in France, returned to nephew in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being lost for more than 70 years, a special part of one East Texas veteran’s life is now home in Longview. Private 1st Class John Henry Williams of Lindale served in World War II after he enlisted in 1943 at just 18 years old.
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats
KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
New Longview recreation center to open its doors in November
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is giving a sneak peek of its new recreation center. The new Broughton Recreation Center will open its doors to the public on November 7. This project started as a comprehensive plan in 2015. A bond proposal was passed by the public in 2018, and construction began […]
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Marshall ISD mourns loss of former coach, assistant principal
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD announced that they were deeply saddened by the loss of Dennis Williams, who was a former coach and assistant principal. The district said Williams was an integral part of the Maverick family for 15 years with great character and heart for the children and staff of MISD. MISD said […]
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
