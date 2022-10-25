Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have consolidated gains from a recent rally that catapulted most digital assets a notch higher than a month. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price has little changed, still moving at around $20,290, according to TradingView. Apart from the largest cryptocurrency, Ether rose 1% to $1,519.19, while altcoins such as Solana and Cardano were both just above flat. Meanwhile, meme coins are more buoyant, with Dogecoin jumping 13% and Shiba Inu 4% higher.

2 DAYS AGO