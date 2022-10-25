ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

Nairobi-based FinTech Mara Launches African Crypto Wallet Service

A new crypto project called Mara has now been introduced to the African crypto ecosystem. This project is backed by Coinbase Ventures, FTX-affiliated Alameda Research, Huobi Ventures, and other prominent venture capital firms and angel investors in the industry. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that appears only to...
blockchain.news

Crypto Firm Q9 Capital Wins Dubai's Regulatory Approval for Provisional Virtual Asset

Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has received regulatory approval for a provisional virtual asset (VA) from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the company announced. The entry into the UAE is part of the company's expansion efforts and aims to acquire a full operating license in accordance with VARA requirements.
blockchain.news

Costa Rican Lawmaker Proposes to Regulate Crypto Market

Johana Obando, a congresswoman from the Central American country of Costa Rica, has introduced a bill to Congress requesting the government to regulate the crypto market and cut taxes on cryptocurrencies, making Costa Rica a cryptocurrency-friendly country. The bill proposes that the Costa Rican government recognize cryptocurrencies and allow people...
blockchain.news

Bitcoin Prices Hold Tight above $20K Level, But Downsides Still Imminent

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have consolidated gains from a recent rally that catapulted most digital assets a notch higher than a month. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price has little changed, still moving at around $20,290, according to TradingView. Apart from the largest cryptocurrency, Ether rose 1% to $1,519.19, while altcoins such as Solana and Cardano were both just above flat. Meanwhile, meme coins are more buoyant, with Dogecoin jumping 13% and Shiba Inu 4% higher.
blockchain.news

Binance Continues to Provide Services to Unrestricted Russians Despite EU Sanction

Major crypto exchange Binance has continued to provide services to non-sanctioned Russian people just a few weeks before fresh sanctions from the European Union. Despite the sanction, Binance's recently recruited sanctions executive disclosed that it doesn't imply the firm isn't abiding by the EU sanction. Furthermore, Binance's global head of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy