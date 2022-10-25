ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice

While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, including so much Halloween fun

Photo above by Leo Rivas used by permission via Unsplash. It’s here! The most wonderfully spooky, fantastic, and exciting weekend of the fall for little Pittsburghers who love dressing up in costumes. While Halloween itself falls on a Monday this year, there’s plenty of events around the city all weekend long. It’s also trick-or-treat weekend for many communities across the region, so check out KDKA’s list to find the one closest to you. Don’t forget to check out our calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sopghreporter.com

City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022

Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Smart Business Network

2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership

The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Want to Visit the Sistine Chapel? Now You Can — in Pittsburgh

Touring companies first offered Pittsburgh the chance to be inside a virtual Van Gogh painting. Now, you can see the Sistine Chapel up close, with 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous frescoes. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” runs through Jan. 22 at Ross Park Mall. The show is meant to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Stories Like Me children’s bookstore opening in Greenfield

“Once upon a time, most families in books looked like this: One daddy. One mommy. One little boy. One little girl. One dog. And one cat. But in real life, families come in all shapes and sizes.”. That’s how “The Great Big Book of Families” by Mary Hoffman begins....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
