Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
nextpittsburgh.com
17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice
While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
kidsburgh.org
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, including so much Halloween fun
Photo above by Leo Rivas used by permission via Unsplash. It’s here! The most wonderfully spooky, fantastic, and exciting weekend of the fall for little Pittsburghers who love dressing up in costumes. While Halloween itself falls on a Monday this year, there’s plenty of events around the city all weekend long. It’s also trick-or-treat weekend for many communities across the region, so check out KDKA’s list to find the one closest to you. Don’t forget to check out our calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
sopghreporter.com
City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022
Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
Smart Business Network
2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership
The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Want to Visit the Sistine Chapel? Now You Can — in Pittsburgh
Touring companies first offered Pittsburgh the chance to be inside a virtual Van Gogh painting. Now, you can see the Sistine Chapel up close, with 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous frescoes. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” runs through Jan. 22 at Ross Park Mall. The show is meant to...
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
pghcitypaper.com
Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side
The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
The City of Pittsburgh's only Walmart closing next month
Saying that the decision was not made lightly and only after a thorough review process, Walmart spokesperson Felcia McCranie told the Pittsburgh Business Times that its Waterworks Mall location had been underperforming in recent years.
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack National Parks Video ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
tmpresale.com
Slappers N Bangers: Hip Hop. RNB. Trap. Party. – New Years Eve (21+) at Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh Dec 31st, 2022 – presale password
The Slappers N Bangers: Hip Hop. RNB. Trap. Party. – New Years Eve (21+) presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available now. Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to order great show tickets ahead of they are put up for sale for everyone else 😀
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
nextpittsburgh.com
Stories Like Me children’s bookstore opening in Greenfield
“Once upon a time, most families in books looked like this: One daddy. One mommy. One little boy. One little girl. One dog. And one cat. But in real life, families come in all shapes and sizes.”. That’s how “The Great Big Book of Families” by Mary Hoffman begins....
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
Out & About: Derby-themed event benefits Redstone Highlands benevolent care
It almost looked like Kentucky Derby day as more than 300 guests in stylish headgear filed into Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening. In a way, that’s what it was. Derby Dreams was the theme for the signature Highlands Fling fundraiser held annually for Redstone Highlands...
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
