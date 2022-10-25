When I warned readers back in March last year that a tsunami of inflation was about to hit the UK, I observed that weak governments cannot survive a sustained bout of rampant inflation – it is just too corrosive at every level of society. If workers with strong bargaining power can exert pressure (through strikes) to earn real-terms wage adjustments, then inflation is just sustained longer. And if they don’t, then living standards fall rapidly – an occurrence which generates political risk as democratically elected governments become increasingly unpopular.

