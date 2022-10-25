Read full article on original website
wonkhe.com
How to deliver on working-class boys and progression to HE
Six years ago, HEPI published the report Boys to Men: The underachievement of young men in higher education – and how to start tackling it. It was an attempt to grapple with one of the most persistent challenges in the UK education system – the gap in GCSE outcomes and progression to higher education for young working-class men.
wonkhe.com
Is attainment raising about moral obligation or regulatory requirement?
The Office for Students (OfS) has said it will not prescribe the types of outreach interventions that providers should deliver in schools to raise attainment, or the attainment outcomes on which these interventions should have an impact. As a result, these are both questions that outreach practitioners and evaluators across...
The Tab
Lancaster University rank 14th for employability in UK table
Lancaster University has received a ranking of 14th place in the Student Crowd 2022 table for best job prospects. The ranking shows that 97 per cent of graduates end up working or in further education within six months of graduation with an overall rating of 3.8/5. The table makes reference...
The Tab
Student nurses at Sheffield Hallam are calling for help with funding and work placements
Sheffield Hallam University’s student nurses are asking for more support with funding and work placements and have said they’re reaching a “breaking point”. A meeting at Hallam’s Collegiate campus was reportedly attended by more than 80 students and was led by the Dean of the university and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union representatives.
T-Levels: more vocational courses roll out – but post-16 choices in England are still limited
The first cohort of students in England taking T-levels – the new vocational equivalent to A-levels – have completed their course, been assessed, and have received their results. Now more course options for T-levels are being rolled out. The initial offerings were in construction, digital production and education and childcare. By 2025, there will be 23 different T-level options.
BBC
Reading College students grow fruit and vegetables for foodbanks
Students have started to grow fruit and vegetables in their college garden to help those in need. Reading College has joined forces with charity Freely Fruity to create an allotment on site. The allotment produce will then be used to help students who cannot afford lunches, as well as being...
The Tab
Durham students driven to queuing overnight on the street again amidst housing crisis
Tonight, students from Durham University have been driven to queue overnight on the streets again in order to secure housing for next year. Students began queueing at 6.30pm outside Harrington’s estate agents, and by 10.40pm there were close to one hundred students lining New Elvet, opposite the DSU. After...
BBC
Durham University students queue overnight to secure accommodation
