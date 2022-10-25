Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Council passes 30-year development plan
Signs sprouted up in the audience, heckling turned to boos, and then the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council voted unanimously to pass Thrive2050, the 30-year planning document that’s intended to guide future development. Before the vote, County Council President Gabe Albornoz picked up his gavel and told the residents in...
WTOP
Nominee for Montgomery Co.’s health officer has deep roots in the community
The Montgomery County, Maryland, native nominated to be the county’s new health officer has practiced medicine in the county where she was born and raised; her family goes back multiple generations. “When I think about medical practice, it is about the patient that is sitting in front of you,...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. confirms new ethics director
Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George’s County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the Maryland-county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office. “I want...
WTOP
A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP
Operators of Md. grease removal company sentenced for falsifying where they dumped waste
The operators of a Montgomery County, Maryland, company that handles liquid waste — such as fats, oils and grease and sewage — were sentenced in Prince George’s County Circuit Court for making false statements about where that waste ended up. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh,...
WTOP
Va. attorney general exploring ‘legal remedies’ after thousands get wrong voting location
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that thousands of voters receiving incorrect voting information is “unacceptable.”. Miyares is frustrated with the vendor that made the mistake, said a spokeswoman for his office, Victoria LaCivita. “Our office is working with the Department of Elections in exploring all legal remedies against...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
WTOP
‘Nobody needs to die from this:’ Montgomery Co. leaders’ urgent appeal to get ahead of surging winter ailments
Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
WTOP
Drought monitoring underway on Potomac River; water supply ‘not yet’ at risk
The streamflow of the Potomac River has been so low for the past five days that hourly drought monitoring has been required for the area’s prime drinking water supply. However, the agency that implements coordination plans between the three local water supplies that rely upon the Potomac River told WTOP, “We’re not yet at a level where we’re risking not meeting water demands, or the needs of the river.”
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WTOP
Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums
The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WTOP
Why accused felons in Fairfax Co. get out of jail
Critics have complained that policy changes in the office of the Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney have resulted in violent offenders being set free while facing charges. But Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that data tells a different story. “The data shows that for people accused of violent...
WTOP
Speed limit reductions coming to Alexandria
Speed limits in several parts of Alexandria, Virginia, are coming down this fall. The city government said in a statement that City Manager Jim Parajon approved unanimous recommendations from the Traffic and Parking Board. The entire length of North Beauregard Street will drop from 35 mph to 25, and the...
WTOP
Home detention, not prison, for Jan. 6 rioter after judge says autism played role in crime
A Maryland man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol avoided prison and was sentenced to eight months of home detention after a federal judge ruled the man’s autism played a role in the crimes. Prosecutors initially sought almost five years in prison...
WTOP
2 separate school bus crashes cause delays in Charles County
Two school buses in Charles County were in separate crashes that sent several people to the hospital and caused delays on major Maryland roads. The first crash on Thursday happened around 2 p.m. The bus, which was carrying seven students who attend Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, and a passenger vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Route 227 (Marshall Corner Road) and U.S. 301. in White Plains, a Charles County Public Schools news release said.
WTOP
7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles
Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC. It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
WTOP
DC fashion icon and milliner Vanilla Beane dies at 103
Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.
Comments / 0