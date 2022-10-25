ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WTOP

Montgomery Co. Council passes 30-year development plan

Signs sprouted up in the audience, heckling turned to boos, and then the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council voted unanimously to pass Thrive2050, the 30-year planning document that’s intended to guide future development. Before the vote, County Council President Gabe Albornoz picked up his gavel and told the residents in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. confirms new ethics director

Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George’s County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the Maryland-county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office. “I want...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
WTOP

‘Nobody needs to die from this:’ Montgomery Co. leaders’ urgent appeal to get ahead of surging winter ailments

Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Drought monitoring underway on Potomac River; water supply ‘not yet’ at risk

The streamflow of the Potomac River has been so low for the past five days that hourly drought monitoring has been required for the area’s prime drinking water supply. However, the agency that implements coordination plans between the three local water supplies that rely upon the Potomac River told WTOP, “We’re not yet at a level where we’re risking not meeting water demands, or the needs of the river.”
POINT OF ROCKS, MD
WTOP

Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Why accused felons in Fairfax Co. get out of jail

Critics have complained that policy changes in the office of the Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney have resulted in violent offenders being set free while facing charges. But Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that data tells a different story. “The data shows that for people accused of violent...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Speed limit reductions coming to Alexandria

Speed limits in several parts of Alexandria, Virginia, are coming down this fall. The city government said in a statement that City Manager Jim Parajon approved unanimous recommendations from the Traffic and Parking Board. The entire length of North Beauregard Street will drop from 35 mph to 25, and the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 separate school bus crashes cause delays in Charles County

Two school buses in Charles County were in separate crashes that sent several people to the hospital and caused delays on major Maryland roads. The first crash on Thursday happened around 2 p.m. The bus, which was carrying seven students who attend Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, and a passenger vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Route 227 (Marshall Corner Road) and U.S. 301. in White Plains, a Charles County Public Schools news release said.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles

Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC. It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC fashion icon and milliner Vanilla Beane dies at 103

Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

