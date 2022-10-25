ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

myfisd.com

Students Sign Off on New Cline Building

Approximately 300 Friendswood ISD families put their mark on the new Cline Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 27. Three steel beams were placed on concrete supports in the future bus drop-off area for students to sign their names on. "This was a special evening seeing past and present students, teachers, and...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
bhsthebridge.com

Cy-Fair ISD enacts new safety measures for 2022-2023 school year

In light of several tragedies throughout the state of Texas, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District reviewed their safety and security measures and implemented new policies put into effect with the school year commencing two months ago. CFISD Superintendent Mark Henry addressed the community in June amidst Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s concerns...
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

University of Houston’s College of Medicine officially opens

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine officially opens at the University of Houston. In July, the College of Medicine welcomed its third class of students. The class of 60 students is twice as large as the previous two classes which had 30 students each.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: November 3 to 6, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Houston

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Houston then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Rain and storms expected Friday

Rounds of rain and a few strong to severe storms will roll through southeast Texas, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Stay weather aware and tuned into FOX 26 Houston as we help you navigate through any problem spots that may arise throughout the day. World Series game 1 coverage begins only on Fox at 5 p.m., with showers and storms gradually waning into the overnight hours. Saturday is a bit of a transition day but conditions are looking much better for game 2 through Halloween. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system as it marches east, as it may impact away games in Philly next week.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
HOUSTON, TX

