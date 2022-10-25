Read full article on original website
myfisd.com
Students Sign Off on New Cline Building
Approximately 300 Friendswood ISD families put their mark on the new Cline Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 27. Three steel beams were placed on concrete supports in the future bus drop-off area for students to sign their names on. "This was a special evening seeing past and present students, teachers, and...
bhsthebridge.com
Cy-Fair ISD enacts new safety measures for 2022-2023 school year
In light of several tragedies throughout the state of Texas, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District reviewed their safety and security measures and implemented new policies put into effect with the school year commencing two months ago. CFISD Superintendent Mark Henry addressed the community in June amidst Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s concerns...
Lifelong Astros fan showcases impressive collection in East Texas BBQ restaurant
RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Russell Turner is a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros, and it shows throughout his business. “I grew up outside of Houston and we went to, I went to my first Astros game, no first Colt 45 game probably in ’63 or ’64,” said Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q. […]
Click2Houston.com
University of Houston’s College of Medicine officially opens
HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine officially opens at the University of Houston. In July, the College of Medicine welcomed its third class of students. The class of 60 students is twice as large as the previous two classes which had 30 students each.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: November 3 to 6, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
hbu.edu
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near Houston
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near Houston then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near Houston.
fox26houston.com
Rain and storms expected Friday
Rounds of rain and a few strong to severe storms will roll through southeast Texas, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Stay weather aware and tuned into FOX 26 Houston as we help you navigate through any problem spots that may arise throughout the day. World Series game 1 coverage begins only on Fox at 5 p.m., with showers and storms gradually waning into the overnight hours. Saturday is a bit of a transition day but conditions are looking much better for game 2 through Halloween. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system as it marches east, as it may impact away games in Philly next week.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
Nearly 10 employers interviewing for virtual and in-person jobs in Katy
In Katy, we're helping you find your next job today with our virtual job fair. The city of Katy and Amazon are among those hiring. Here's more information.
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone
HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone. No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires. "Tibia" honest, the Norman family...
