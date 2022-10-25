Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move
Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
FOX Sports
Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. Anderson scored the winner with 3:46...
FOX Sports
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
FOX Sports
Brad Marchand to make season debut for Bruins vs Red Wings
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand will make his season debut when Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Marchand's return following the morning skate Thursday. Marchand. the team’s top scorer last season, had arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
After strong trip, Hurricanes try to snap Isles’ penalty-kill streak
The Carolina Hurricanes ought to look fully recognizable to their fans when the team is seen again on home ice.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brad Marchand scores goal in first game back with B's
Brad Marchand is back like he never left. The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.
