Saint Paul, MN

NBC Sports

Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move

Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. Anderson scored the winner with 3:46...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It

The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More

The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
FOX Sports

Brad Marchand to make season debut for Bruins vs Red Wings

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand will make his season debut when Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Marchand's return following the morning skate Thursday. Marchand. the team’s top scorer last season, had arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start

VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Brad Marchand scores goal in first game back with B's

Brad Marchand is back like he never left. The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.
BOSTON, MA

