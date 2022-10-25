Kathryn Limbaugh along with Rush’s brother, David & Jeffrey Lord have co-authored a new book out this week on Rush titled “Radio’s Greatest of All Time Rush Limbaugh”. This week, Kathryn appear on Glenn Beck to discuss the book where she was asked about Rush’s death certification, she said it was true, “we have to be on brand at all times. Very important ... it was a way to tweak the media as a final goodbye from Rush, which we know he certainly would have loved."

