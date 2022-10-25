Read full article on original website
Former mayor under attack at retirement home
Former Birmingham Mayor Dorothy Conrad long advocated for those who couldn't speak up for themselves, as well as being a voice for the city. Now, she is in danger of losing her living space for her traditional outspokenness. Conrad, now 88, long lived on the east side of the city...
Additional city storm water standards adopted
Birmingham’s City Commission voted on Monday, October 24, to adopt an ordinance amendment that will change the city’s current stormwater standards to include post-construction water quality standards. The proposed ordinance amendment will apply to the development or redevelopment of non-residential parcels, only, that are greater than one acre...
Townsend Hotel ownership officially transferred
The ownership and special land use permit of Birmingham’s classic Townsend Hotel, has officially been transferred to its new owner, Sheldon Yellen, following a decision by the city commission at their meeting on Monday, October 24. The Townsend Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Birmingham, was...
Fire, police assessments approved for Village
Bloomfield Township trustees on Monday, October 24, unanimously approved 2022-2023 assessment rates at a combined total of 1.55 mills for the Bloomfield Village Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department. Bloomfield Township Finance Director Jason Theis, who assisted the village with the department budgets, said special assessment rates for the village...
New city environmental standards for windows
The Birmingham City Commission voted Monday, October 24, to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance that will revise the city’s window standards and adjust the definition of clear window glazing. In November of 2019, the city’s planning board discussed the potential for an ordinance amendment that would alter...
Lavery dealership to replace current buildings
Fred Lavery Porsche, at 34350 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, was given a thumbs-up from the Birmingham Planning Board on Wednesday, October 26, to move forward with a site plan for a new three-story development following a review of a community impact study and preliminary site plan. The current dealership development...
City commission renews BSD assessment district
The Birmingham Shopping District’s (BSD) assessment district has officially been renewed following unanimous approval by the city commission on Monday, October 24, extending the district’s primary revenue source for another four years. The BSD’s assessment district has been in effect since 1993, according to assistant city manager Jana...
New owner takes over Beverly Hills Grill
Beverly Hills Grill, which first opened in 1988 as a contemporary California dining experience by noted local restaurateur Bill Roberts, has been sold to Raphael Michael. Michael, a graduate of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Township and a West Bloomfield native, previously had a Happy's pizzeria in Kalamazoo for over a decade, and worked briefly under chef Anthony Lombardo at SheWolf in Detroit. “I did a crash course with chef Anthony,” Michael said.
Farmers Market closing 20th season on Sunday
It's a wrap, folks, on the 20th season for the iconic Birmingham Farmers Market, this Sunday, October 30, located in Public Parking Lot 6 at 660 North Old Woodward Avenue in downtown Birmingham. Join the festivities at the End of Season Celebration at the Birmingham Farmers Market from 9 a.m....
Vehicle stolen with keys inside, later recovered
A 44-year-old Birmingham resident reported to police that her vehicle had been stolen from the 500 block of S. Old Woodward the morning of Saturday, October 23. The victim told officers that her keys were inside the vehicle at the time it was taken. Birmingham police report that a witness...
E. Brown Street becomes one lane after accidents
A reconfiguration of E. Brown Street in downtown Birmingham was unanimously approved by the city commission on Monday, October 26, finalizing the decision to reduce the street to one lane to accommodate a traffic signal on Woodward Avenue. After two fatal pedestrian accidents on Woodward Avenue within the last two...
Manufacturing delays cause project cost increases
Delays in manufacturing have resulted in a 33-percent cost increase and a year-long delay to a Bloomfield Township engineering project were addressed on Monday, October 24, by the township’s board of trustees. The project, which was approved in October 2021 and was to start the same year, involves replacing...
