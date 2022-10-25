Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avs past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
FOX Sports
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
Yardbarker
Rangers Must Correct Early Season Concerns
Sitting at 3-2-1, the New York Rangers have gotten off to a very inconsistent start. How they have played in the last two games against the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is a complete 180 from how they started the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-4-0) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (3-2-2) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to snap a three-game losing streak in a rivalry matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday at UBS Arena. The Islanders (2-4-0) come into Wednesday's matchup after...
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
