New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 27, 2022

The Mets could sign Aaron Judge away from the Yankees but the move would come with both plusses and minuses for the team. Until the end of the year Chris Bassitt was a solid addition to the rotation so should the Mets bring him back when much of their pitching staff is very much up in the air at the moment?
ClutchPoints

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York

There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
MLB

The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game

NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
Yardbarker

Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season

The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
Yardbarker

Justin Verlander to make history with next World Series start

Whenever Justin Verlander takes the hill for the Houston Astros to start a World Series game in the upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he'll join an extremely exclusive, elite club. As of Thursday afternoon, the Astros hadn't named a Game 1 starter, but the nod will likely go to the 39-year-old ace for the Friday night tilt.
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yardbarker

Some within Yankees reportedly have 'feeling,' 'trepidation' Aaron Judge will leave

At least some within the New York Yankees are seemingly worried All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could leave the club after the World Series. For a piece published Thursday afternoon, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that "there appears to be some real concern within the Yankees' ranks about their chances to keep Judge" and that those individuals have "just a feeling, and maybe trepidation" regarding the situation.
Yardbarker

Young Braves Star Fires Back At Foolish Criticism

We are now down to just two teams in the MLB postseason. The Atlanta Braves, World Series champions from a season ago, are not one of the two teams remaining. They saw their title defense come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. National...
Yardbarker

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well. One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
