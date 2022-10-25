ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
theScore

Judge, Ohtani, Goldschmidt headline MLBPA Players Choice Award finalists

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are the 2022 Player of the Year finalists of the Players Choice Award, the MLBPA announced Thursday. Judge put together a historic campaign in 2022, breaking the American League...
FanNation Fastball

David Stearns Steps Down as Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations

David Stearns has stepped down as the Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations. General manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to replace Stearns. Stearns was named the Brewers general manager in September 2015. He was promoted to president of baseball operations in January 2019. Prior to 2022, the Brewers had made four straight playoff appearances.
