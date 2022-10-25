Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Yardbarker
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Angels News: Former Manager Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani’s Impending Free Agency
Maddon spent a lot of time with Ohtani during his Angels' tenure.
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on How He Fell in Love with the Game of Baseball
Ohtani talks about his journey into the sport.
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Yardbarker
One Brian Cashman trade that will ‘haunt’ the team for years to come
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took a big gamble trading with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season began. Walking the wire with a $50 million Josh Donaldson over two years was always a tremendous risk and one that looks like a huge stain on the season and in the future.
Dodgers Trea Turner: Top 5 Offseason Destinations for the Free Agent Shortstop
He's going to have a ton of suitors this offseason.
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Dodgers News: Aaron Judge Would Be A Perfect Fit For LA, Cost a Concern
Star Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge may be finding a new home this off-season
theScore
Judge, Ohtani, Goldschmidt headline MLBPA Players Choice Award finalists
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are the 2022 Player of the Year finalists of the Players Choice Award, the MLBPA announced Thursday. Judge put together a historic campaign in 2022, breaking the American League...
SF Giants: Thairo Estrada & Joc Pederson named Silver Slugger finalists
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Thairo Estrada were named finalists for a National League Silver Slugger award.
Angels News: Halos Infielder Signs with Doosan Bears in Korean Baseball Organization
He played in 83 games with the Angels.
David Stearns Steps Down as Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations
David Stearns has stepped down as the Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations. General manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to replace Stearns. Stearns was named the Brewers general manager in September 2015. He was promoted to president of baseball operations in January 2019. Prior to 2022, the Brewers had made four straight playoff appearances.
