Colorado secretary of state emphasizes election security, voter rights ahead of Election Day
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reminded Coloradans of their right to safely vote without interference Wednesday now that early voting is underway. “Colorado elections are accessible, secure, and transparent,” Griswold, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Voter intimidation is illegal. Any intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard will not be tolerated.”
Half of Tina Peters’ $255K Colorado primary recount fee to be refunded
Over half of the $255,912.33 recount fee paid by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters following her June defeat in the Republican primary for secretary of state will be refunded after final costs were tallied, state officials said Monday. “Based on the final costs provided to the office, the...
