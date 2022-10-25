Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reminded Coloradans of their right to safely vote without interference Wednesday now that early voting is underway. “Colorado elections are accessible, secure, and transparent,” Griswold, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Voter intimidation is illegal. Any intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard will not be tolerated.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO