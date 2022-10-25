Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
ClinicalAssist Brings Humanity Back to Healthcare with Groundbreaking Ai Technology
Across the country, healthcare workers find themselves under increasing amounts of pressure and stress. While medical professions have historically been challenging, the global pandemic and associated outcomes have presented doctors and nurses with more difficulties than ever before. As a result, more professionals are leaving the field each day, with many changing jobs, switching industries, or resigning altogether.
Patching Cybersecurity Gaps in Healthcare, with New FDA Guidelines and Zero Trust
When it comes to protecting patients from the impacts of ransomware, the time has come for the healthcare sector to rethink the way it approaches cyber resilience — starting with Zero Trust strategies. The unprecedented wave of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector has upended long-held assumptions about network...
TechCrunch
Navina secures $22M to process and summarize medical data for clinicians
Navina was founded by Ronen Lavi and Shay Perera, who previously led the Israel Defense Forces’ AI lab, where they say that they built AI “assistant” systems for analysts suffering from data overload. Their work there inspired the products they went on to built at Navina, which aim to help physicians drowning in medical data.
Healthcare Payments: 3 Ways to Make the Experience Better for Patients and Providers Alike
The past few years have seen an enormous acceleration in the adoption of technologies that streamline and modernize payments across all industries. As embedded finance becomes more popular and companies begin to embrace automation technologies, there’s a clear opportunity for healthcare providers to embrace digital payments. Through the use of digital payment technology, healthcare professionals can make their services easier for their vendors, suppliers and patients.
Engadget
YouTube opens up a verification program for healthcare professionals
Is attempting to make it easier for folks to find reliable and high-quality health information on the platform. It's opening up its health product features to certain healthcare professionals and information providers in the US. It started offering those features last year to educational institutions, public health departments, hospitals and government bodies. "This new step will allow us to expand to include high quality information from a wider group of healthcare channels," Dr. Garth Graham, the global head of YouTube Health, .
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
Engadget
FTC seeks to penalize Drizly and its CEO over a breach that exposed 2.5 million users' data
The Federal Trade Commission wants to limit the amount of personal information Drizly can collect as part of the enforcement actions it's proposing against the marketplace and its CEO. According to the FTC, the alcohol delivery service that Uber had purchased in 2021 and its chief executive, James Cory Rellas, were alerted to security issues way back in 2018. The commission has found that they had failed to adequately protect their users' information, which enabled a data breach in 2020 that exposed the data of 2.5 million users.
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack
The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Prosper in a Post-Covid World
Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors should keep an eye on these investing opportunities the analyst community has identified.
TechCrunch
Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources
“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”
Medibank confirms hacker had access to data of all 3.9 million customers
Medibank has revealed all of its 3.9 million customers have had their data exposed to a hacker, in a significant escalation of the cyber-attack on the Australian health insurer. In an update to the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said that since Tuesday’s announcement that all customer data...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Refinitiv, New Onboarding Solution
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Refinitiv, the market data and information provider, is bringing out a digital onboarding solution for businesses that want to streamline how they bring in clients. The solution has a fully configurable user interface so that organisations can...
How Your Identity Is Tied to Your Mental Health — and How Innovative Technology Can Help Protect Both
Unlikely allies: cyber identity protection and your mental health.
ZDNet
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
itsecuritywire.com
Prove Identity and Experian Team up to Advance Global Financial Inclusion Through Next-Generation Identity Verification Technology
Experian, the leading global information services company, and Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), the leader in digital identity, today announced a global partnership to further financial inclusion across the globe through advanced identity verification technology. The partnership, which is now live, has two goals:. To enable companies to extend...
medtechdive.com
BioIntelliSense buys AlertWatch, expanding Medtronic patient monitoring partnership
BioIntelliSense has acquired clinical intelligence and triage system AlertWatch to expand the set of technologies distributed in the U.S. through its partnership with Medtronic. AlertWatch sells a dashboard that aggregates data to give clinicians an overview of patient vital sign trends. Physicians have used the system in more than one...
itsecuritywire.com
Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Alleged Breach
Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that...
+850 Health Innovators Reunited in Milan, Italy, to Shape the Future of Health at Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- After the success of the 2021 edition, Frontiers Health 2022 was hosted again in the city of Milan, Italy, on October 20 th and 21 st at the impressive location of Palazzo del Ghiaccio & Frigoriferi Milanesi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005839/en/ Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022 (Photo: Frontiers Health)
Comments / 0